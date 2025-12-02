CUE the Meltdown! Look on Pete Hegseth's Face While Talking About Ending Narco-Terrorism...
Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's an undeniable fact.

Every single person making digs at Trump over his age didn't say a damn thing when Joe Biden was obviously falling apart as he aged. You'd think a woman who literally dressed up as the Easter Bunny to keep Biden on track would know better than to talk about Trump 'aging rapidly'...

Guess what? She did not know better.

Maybe she thought people wouldn't recognize her?

After all, she was wearing a bunny mask.

We second that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey. Some bunny rabbits know stuff. Ahem.

Sensing a theme here.

Biden Wrangler. Now, THAT'S funny.

Tough crowd, Meghan.

