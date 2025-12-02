Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age

It's an undeniable fact.

Every single person making digs at Trump over his age didn't say a damn thing when Joe Biden was obviously falling apart as he aged. You'd think a woman who literally dressed up as the Easter Bunny to keep Biden on track would know better than to talk about Trump 'aging rapidly'...

Guess what? She did not know better.

It’s an undeniable fact. Donald Trump is aging rapidly. It should concern us all. pic.twitter.com/qwpe2IWGxo — Meghan Hays (@meghan_hays9) November 30, 2025

Maybe she thought people wouldn't recognize her?

After all, she was wearing a bunny mask.

Wait - this was you?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/GQeIbnJK6r — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 1, 2025

We second that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Remember when President Biden was so senile that you had to dress up as the Easter Bunny to keep him on track?



Yeah. Bad times. pic.twitter.com/wyvhDBskA3 — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) December 1, 2025

Thanks. Appreciate your keen insight. Next time I need bunny rabbit advice, I’ll look you up. pic.twitter.com/jrQphW4nQt — WRB (@billboyd1967) December 1, 2025

Hey. Some bunny rabbits know stuff. Ahem.

This you?



I mean I know it is. pic.twitter.com/STDnYDmNtC — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) December 1, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

And here's you, Biden Wrangler.



"Joe, get away from the guests before anybody sees how catatonic you are!!!"https://t.co/J3deHmhIpE pic.twitter.com/JMdlcH0One — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) December 2, 2025

Biden Wrangler. Now, THAT'S funny.

You ppl are such an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/D0AvqNAtcY — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) December 2, 2025

Tough crowd, Meghan.

