CUE the Meltdown! Look on Pete Hegseth's Face While Talking About Ending Narco-Terrorism Is PERFECT (Vid)

December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrats are really worried about those poor, defenseless, innocent drug lords getting blown out of the water on their way to poison tens of thousands of Americans. The NERVE of Pete Hegseth making the safety of Americans his number-one priority.

Harrumph.

You'd think we were writing a joke or something with all of that, but we're not. If you've spent any time paying attention to the ridiculous news cycle this week, you've seen Democrats and Leftists all but saying, 'WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR INNOCENT CARTELS?!'.

We get it, they hate Trump and everything he does (and by default, Hegseth and everything HE does), but this has been annoying and stupid, even for them.

So we couldn't help but laugh and cheer a little when Hegseth spoke openly about his plans with narco-boats and narco-terrorists and how they all have a date with the bottom of the ocean. Ahem.

Watch:

Now THAT'S the sort of warrior we need leading our military. Imagine that - our government is actually protecting the American people. 

Crazy.

No wonder Democrats are losing their minds.

Oh yeah.

All sorts of booyah and bomb diggity right there. 

Yup. 

Hegseth, keep doing what you're doing, sir.

