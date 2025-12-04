Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS...
CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6 Pipe Bomber Arrest

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on December 04, 2025
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, the FBI arrested a suspect in the January 6th pipe bomb investigation early Thursday morning.

Further, it turns out they made this arrest after going through evidence they ALREADY HAD. Which means what? That they had everything they needed all along but for some reason, chose not to move forward in the pipe bomb investigation.

Now, why oh why would they ever do such a thing?

Like us, Richard Grenell realized that Chris Wray could have done something with the information they had on the pipe bombs, and did not.

And he's understandably pissed about it:

We especially like Grenell's take because he managed to give props to Patel's FBI while dragging Wray. There is a certain skill behind a dig like this one.

Huzzah.

*cough cough*

Wray was hardly unique in this way.

Sort of like how we just needed a new president to deal with the border. 

Who knew?

