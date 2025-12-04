CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6 Pipe Bomber Arrest

As Twitchy readers know, the FBI arrested a suspect in the January 6th pipe bomb investigation early Thursday morning.

Further, it turns out they made this arrest after going through evidence they ALREADY HAD. Which means what? That they had everything they needed all along but for some reason, chose not to move forward in the pipe bomb investigation.

Now, why oh why would they ever do such a thing?

Like us, Richard Grenell realized that Chris Wray could have done something with the information they had on the pipe bombs, and did not.

And he's understandably pissed about it:

Chris Wray clearly didn’t care about the Pipe Bomber.



Truly pathetic.



Thank you, Kash. @FBIDirectorKash — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 4, 2025

We especially like Grenell's take because he managed to give props to Patel's FBI while dragging Wray. There is a certain skill behind a dig like this one.

Huzzah.

This is an important loose end to restoring the trust of America in the FBI — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 4, 2025

U have to be an idiot to not see the agency was protecting this guy. — BoujeeBombehell (@badboujeebabee) December 4, 2025

*cough cough*

democrats don't care — DOGE-Breath (@BidenBeachHouse) December 4, 2025

Chris Wray had zero priorities except “get Trump” syndrome. Terrible waste of taxpayers time and money. — Julie (@JulieOnX24) December 4, 2025

Wray was hardly unique in this way.

Well, what do you know. All we needed was a new FBI Director @FBIDirectorKash and Deputy Director @FBIDDBongino! — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) December 4, 2025

Sort of like how we just needed a new president to deal with the border.

Who knew?

