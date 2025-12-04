WOW: People Mag BUSTED Pushing Ugly Hit Job on Pete Hegseth 'Not Trusting' Rubio and Miller With His Kids

People Magazine is still around.

Who knew?

With ugly headlines like this one, they really shouldn't be. It takes someone pretty low to imply Pete Hegseth does not trust Marco Rubio or Stephen Miller to babysit his kids without telling the actual story. This headline shows us just how easy it is to craft a talking point that foolish and emotional people will run off spewing without ever reading the story.

You'd have to read the article to know Hegseth said that because his family is so close to Rubio and Miller that they would be too soft on the kids but People Magazine counts on no one actually reading their stories. pic.twitter.com/ajKVVEOOIU — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 4, 2025

They want the reader to think Hegseth doesn't trust Rubio or Miller because they're bad people. BAD.

The actual story is that he's afraid they both know them so well that they'll be too soft on them. Guess there's not a dig at any of the men in the real story so People Magazine made one up.

What a bunch of buttholes.

I used to subscribe to People Magazine years ago. One of my superpowers was that you could describe a movie in 10 words or less and I could tell you who was in it.



As I got older and realized that most celebrities and People writers were all shills for the DNC, I gave it up. — Red Floridian (@aykmwt) December 4, 2025

It has been very disheartening to see how many publications and famous people are truly broken and biased in what they say, write, and do. Since we cover this insanity, we see it all up close and personal, and trust us, in many cases, it's even worse than you think.

Wow. Just wow. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 4, 2025

Pretty ugly stuff.

Somehow these pics don't capture the belly laugh that accompanied that joke. Wonder why? — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) December 4, 2025

Good point. The pictures they used do not in any way imply a joke or friendly banter.

It implies evil, angry, scary men.

People Magazine knew precisely what they were doing, and shame on them for that.

