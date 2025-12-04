WOW: People Mag BUSTED Pushing Ugly Hit Job on Pete Hegseth 'Not Trusting' Rubio and Miller With His Kids

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on December 04, 2025
AngieArtist

People Magazine is still around.

Who knew?

With ugly headlines like this one, they really shouldn't be. It takes someone pretty low to imply Pete Hegseth does not trust Marco Rubio or Stephen Miller to babysit his kids without telling the actual story. This headline shows us just how easy it is to craft a talking point that foolish and emotional people will run off spewing without ever reading the story.

They want the reader to think Hegseth doesn't trust Rubio or Miller because they're bad people. BAD.

The actual story is that he's afraid they both know them so well that they'll be too soft on them. Guess there's not a dig at any of the men in the real story so People Magazine made one up.

What a bunch of buttholes.

It has been very disheartening to see how many publications and famous people are truly broken and biased in what they say, write, and do. Since we cover this insanity, we see it all up close and personal, and trust us, in many cases, it's even worse than you think.

Pretty ugly stuff.

Good point. The pictures they used do not in any way imply a joke or friendly banter.

It implies evil, angry, scary men.

People Magazine knew precisely what they were doing, and shame on them for that.

