'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris for LYING About Him in Her Memoir

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Ruh-roh. Sounds like trouble in Democrat Land.

Seems Josh Shapiro caught wind of some things Kamala Harris wrote about him in her memoir, things he considers LIES.

Gosh, we're shocked someone as honest and authentic as Kamala is would lie so openly about her fellow Democrats.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA haaaaaaaaaaa.

We knew she was a horrible person, but wow, so much wow:

Get outta here. 

From the New York Post:

In her book recounting the 107 days of her doomed campaign, Harris said Shapiro was fixated on the vice presidential residence — measuring drapes, counting bedrooms, and questioning if the Smithsonian would lend Pennsylvania art for display.

Harris wrote that the governor wanted to be “in the room for every decision” if she became president, adding that he often hijacked conversations and frequently needed to be told he wouldn’t have equal power.

Alberta said Shapiro’s reaction shifted between outrage and exasperation while reading the excerpts.

When asked if he felt “betrayed” by the vice president, Shapiro lashed out — accusing her of deflecting the blame for her crushing loss to former President Donald Trump, according to the article.

“I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her ass,” Shapiro snapped before backtracking.

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.
Such a shame.

Such a delicious, wonderful, entertaining, delightful, hilarious, monumental, glorious shame.

And we're here for it.

