Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word

Jessica Tarlov ranting about the Trump administration bombing drug runners was accidentally funnier than she likely intended it to be. See if you notice which word Dean Cain thought was funny in her bit before we point it out.

Watch:

Shifting the blame onto Admiral Bradley doesn’t change the facts. It’s a crime to kill the shipwrecked.



And Trump’s “tough on drugs” shtick is a joke. He pardoned the former Honduran president—the same guy his own administration prosecuted and who got 45 years. Want to know why… pic.twitter.com/kL3F8a3vHt — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) December 3, 2025

Her post continues:

Want to know why he walked? Roger Stone calls him “your excellency” and says they share conservative values.

Did you figure out why this is funny? Granted, hearing her drone on and on about Trump this and Roger Stone that is funny in and of itself, but add in the one word that Cain noticed and BA-HA-HA.

Just sit right back, and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip ...

Ok, if you're a young-ish millennial or younger, you may not get why this is so funny. Gen X and Boomers? Yeah, we get it.

It's their current talking point. They think we are so stupid that people won't notice that all the people who parrot their talking points use the exact same words to describe the exact same things. — Dan McClinton (@DanMcClinton1) December 4, 2025

Sort of like how they pretend being pro-abortion is 'reproductive justice'.

You can’t fix stupid. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) December 4, 2025

Usually, it's just better to point and laugh at it.

