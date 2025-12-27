The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early

You knew it was coming. We knew it was coming. Everybody knew it was coming.

Donald Trump, the man the Left tells us is bad or worse than Hitler, will someday be cast as a moderate when they shift their hyperbolic nonsense to the next Republican to take his place. The odds-on favorite for that role currently is Vice President JD Vance.

The waning days of 2025 seem a bit early for left-wingers to sound the false alarms about the dangers of JD Vance, but that didn't hold back Finnish PhD Candidate Joni Askloa from writing this year-finishing (Finnishing?) post.

JD Vance is even worse and even more dangerous than Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/9mdzWPpnOF — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) December 26, 2025

According to Askola, who, from what we can tell, is most notable for this ridiculous post, JD Vance is 'even worse and even more Dangerous than Donald Trump'.

Oh no! Whatever will we do? Are you telling us there's someone worse than Hitler?

Lol Sure, Jan. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) December 27, 2025

“Why can’t we have a normal Republican like Trump instead of LITERALLY HITLER JD Vance?” https://t.co/8kF7wSNgZE — Old Tory Right - Scholastic Fundamentalist (@rightwingnutrs) December 27, 2025

How can he be worse than "literally hitler" — PotentiallyCriminal (@LawTubeSean) December 27, 2025

To be fair, at least Hitler wasn't from Ohio. (Note: This editor is from Ohio, and we're allowed to make those jokes about ourselves.)

A quick review of the foolish Finn's farcical fumings on Twitter/X reveals a lot of TDS-driven posts laced with words like 'traitor', 'fascist', and Elon Musk supposedly giving the Nazi salute.

In other words, the guy's a typical left-wing nutjob.

I already like the guy… ya don’t have to keep promoting him to me like this — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) December 26, 2025

You'd think they'd have learned by now that pretending Republican leaders are the next Hitler doesn't work because people with a modicum of common sense know such claims are laughable.

And so will the next Republican and the one after that. — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) December 26, 2025

“The next Republican is more dangerous than the last one.”



This might work if you guys hadn’t been playing this game since 1990. https://t.co/gKkJ5rE6nq — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 27, 2025

Remember when they were insisting W. was literally Hitler?



It doesn’t matter who the candidate is, every Republican is worse than the last to mouth-breathers on the Left. https://t.co/ZjIdjBU63f — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 27, 2025

Democrats just don't seem to be very smart with their messaging. It's much easier to tell voters 'Yeah, he's not Hitler. You can tell because he hasn't murdered six million Jews' than it is to talk about tariff policy.

This is where the democrats have no strategy.



For the past 10 years President Trump has been “Hitler” to the left, and now that President Trump’s political career is coming to an end they are scrambling.



They can’t continue with this line of reasoning with Vance. It will fail. https://t.co/jd1aBMcB1u — Alex Stone (@StoneJAlex) December 27, 2025

They will, however, continue with their strategy. There is an entire generation of Democrat political class who know no other strategy at this point.

Yes, by now we've watched this production more times than we've watched the Battle of Helm's Deep. (Lord of the Rings fans know what we're talking about. The rest of you, please just move along and let us be nerdy.)

You’re playing your card too early! He’s not supposed to be even worse than the always moderate Trump until the primaries! — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) December 27, 2025

Is there any better evidence they have nothing more than 'Hillbilly Man Bad' than that they're already choosing to go with the 'worse than Trump' stuff 3 years out from the next election?

It's just sad.

Well … sad and funny.

