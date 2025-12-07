BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously...
Lefty Law Student SCHOOLED in Thread for Using States Like WY to Blame Republicans for Gerrymandering

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on December 07, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats have been gerrymandering their states for decades; one only has to look at Illinois to see just how blatantly obvious they have been about it. And now that Republicans are starting to push back, our pals on the Left who have been holding Republican voters hostage for years and years are angry that we're playing by their rules.

And they're hoping Americans are too dumb to know the truth.

For example, this nobody law student used Indiana redistricting to claim Republicans hate democracy.

Right.

Ever notice when Democrats have no real argument, they break out the MUH DEMOCRACY card?

Every. Time.

Here is where 'Micah' jumps the shark:

There's just one problem with his argument (ok, more than one, but one GLARING problem):

How can you gerrymander a state with one Representative? Oh WAIT, you can't.

There are so many out there on the Left (and a few on the Right as well).

But Republicans are making them do it!

============================================================

