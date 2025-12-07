Lefty Law Student SCHOOLED in Thread for Using States Like WY to Blame Republicans for Gerrymandering

Democrats have been gerrymandering their states for decades; one only has to look at Illinois to see just how blatantly obvious they have been about it. And now that Republicans are starting to push back, our pals on the Left who have been holding Republican voters hostage for years and years are angry that we're playing by their rules.

And they're hoping Americans are too dumb to know the truth.

For example, this nobody law student used Indiana redistricting to claim Republicans hate democracy.

Right.

40% of Indiana voters voted for Kamala Harris.



Under this new map, they will get zero representation.



The Republican Party hates democracy. https://t.co/OIX37rHFtF — Micah (@micah_erfan) December 6, 2025

Ever notice when Democrats have no real argument, they break out the MUH DEMOCRACY card?

Every. Time.

How does Massachusetts feel about democracy? https://t.co/RL4FHY96QB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2025

Here is where 'Micah' jumps the shark:

12 red states (soon to be 13). Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming have 0 Democrats.



7 blue states have 0 Republicans.



Both side gerrymander. Republicans do it more. — Micah (@micah_erfan) December 6, 2025

There's just one problem with his argument (ok, more than one, but one GLARING problem):

This is the sort of dishonesty that really bothers me. Partly b/c it is so dumb.



Alaska, ND, SD, and Wyoming have one seat, so that isn't gerrymandering.



ID, Montana, and WV have 2, so basically he is complaining that there isn't a guaranteed Dem seat, which is also foolish. 1/ https://t.co/EQHhUVpXvV — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 6, 2025

How can you gerrymander a state with one Representative? Oh WAIT, you can't.

Meanwhile, there is no GOP state of the size of Massachusetts that is completely gerrymandered.



And this is before even getting to the false standard of complete gerrymandering, which conveniently excludes Illinois.



Be careful of people who are willing to be so dishonest. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 6, 2025

There are so many out there on the Left (and a few on the Right as well).

So much of the discourse on gerrymandering is coming up with facially ridiculous excuses for approving of gerrymandering (which they can't just be honest about). — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 6, 2025

But Republicans are making them do it!

