Paws and Reflect, Tim: Governor Tweets Cat Pic Instead of Addressing Minnesota's Multi-Billion Fraud Mess

Governor Walz is apparently into rearranging chairs on a ship that is going down and rather than acknowledging all the issues happening in his state, he is instead tweeting pics of his cat. Yes, really.

He has to be the least self-aware dude on this planet.

we got bigger fish to fry, brotatochip https://t.co/mf8G2sdYMD pic.twitter.com/NxVdKGhfkO — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) December 27, 2025

Interesting approach to crisis comms https://t.co/bGN0FLzvIs — Ai Ron Stanley (@AaronWStanley) December 27, 2025

It's certainly an approach.

Your mismanagement of state funds has just been exposed to tens of millions of Americans and you’re posting about ‘Caturday.’ You should be ashamed. https://t.co/kcI3ByDb2Q — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) December 27, 2025

To be fair, Walz is a mindless hairball, so a cat theme is appropriate.

Dude’s state has $18B in fraud and some random kid made a video about it that got 40M views in 24 hours and he’s posting “Happy Caturday.” Can’t make this up. https://t.co/NXOyHJgkn1 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 27, 2025

He wants to wish that video away and it isn't going away.

The entire nation has just learned about the unprecedented fraud you allowed and facilitated for illegals and you post a pic of a cat.

Wow Treasonous Tim, just wow. https://t.co/YzCb88X2C9 — Bella Cowgirl (@Bella_CowgirlTX) December 27, 2025

He's gone from 'Tampon Tim' to 'Treasonous Tim' and that was quite a decline.

He belongs in jail https://t.co/ATNHRz5Qsl — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 27, 2025

This cat, coincidentally, also received $18 million in taxpayer funds to run a day care. Good work, Timmy. https://t.co/6eI74eEmjD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 27, 2025

In Minnesota, anything is possible.

This isn’t tone deaf. This is a message. He’s communicating how much he knows he’s going to get away with it, how unbothered he is by all the evidence. You all rage about the rampant fraud, he posts pictures of his cat. He knows nothing will happen to him.



Understand that. https://t.co/qLLqGihnqP — Fifth Horseman (@Aurelian274) December 27, 2025

Exactly! He is flaunting how he knows he is untouchable and will get away with everything.

Is this guy serious?! Fraud runs rampant in MN under his watch and he posts cat pictures??



He has earned his reputation. https://t.co/LCIlrCXRgE — Hank Rearden (@Atlas29Shrugged) December 27, 2025

This guy could have been a heartbeat away from the Presidency.

This dumber than Kamala doormat of a white man has overseen the construction of several of the largest foreign crime networks and theft rings in American history and he sends us a picture of his orange cat like it’s some sort of internet buddy joke.



This is how stupid and… https://t.co/sz3G6REURE — Many Moonz (@ManyMoonzz) December 27, 2025

You’re going to jail, the cat can stay. https://t.co/UyOZJzK8Aq — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 27, 2025

That seems fair.

Fraud enabler-in-chief gets his whole op blown wide open by a guy in a hoodie with a camera and his response?



Cat photos.



What a joke. https://t.co/xdU0rZtF8g — John VanderSchuit (@j_vanderschuit) December 27, 2025

Given the scale of fraud in Minnesota, there’s a non-zero chance that Tim Walz’s cat is a fraudster too. https://t.co/uhucaxVDmd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 27, 2025

He's absolutely an accomplice.

