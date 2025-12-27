Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People...
Paws and Reflect, Tim: Governor Tweets Cat Pic Instead of Addressing Minnesota's Multi-Billion Fraud Mess

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on December 27, 2025
Jacksonville Humane Society via AP

Governor Walz is apparently into rearranging chairs on a ship that is going down and rather than acknowledging all the issues happening in his state, he is instead tweeting pics of his cat. Yes, really.

He has to be the least self-aware dude on this planet. 

It's certainly an approach.

To be fair, Walz is a mindless hairball, so a cat theme is appropriate. 

He wants to wish that video away and it isn't going away. 

He's gone from 'Tampon Tim' to 'Treasonous Tim' and that was quite a decline. 

In Minnesota, anything is possible. 

Exactly! He is flaunting how he knows he is untouchable and will get away with everything. 

This guy could have been a heartbeat away from the Presidency.

That seems fair.

He's absolutely an accomplice. 

