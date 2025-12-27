WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officials

As our own Doug Powers reported on Friday, The New York Times seemed alarmed that President Donald Trump used "overtly religious language" in his official Christmas messages. The Times reminded us that the Constitution forbids the establishment of an official state religion … which is light years from what Trump was trying to do.

America’s paper of record doesn’t appear to know the ‘reason for the season’…? pic.twitter.com/OOpE9j9AM1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 26, 2025

Plenty of people on X quoted former presidents who'd used such overtly religious language in their Christmas messages. It only seems to raise red flags when it's Trump.

The Washington Post was equally triggered by the "overly sectarian" messages coming from the Trump administration.

Azi Paybarah frantically reported:

The Department of Homeland Security posted three messages on social media Thursday and Friday, twice declaring, “Christ is Born!” and once stating, “We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior.” One DHS video posted on X displayed religious images, including Jesus, a manger and crosses. The messages sharply diverged from the more secular, Santa Claus-and-reindeer style of Christmas messages that have been the norm for government agencies for years. The posts provided the latest example of the administration’s efforts to promote the cultural views and language of Trump’s evangelical Christian base. … Administration officials aggressively defended their approach. Asked about the Christmas morning post on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s official X account declaring, “Today we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson provided a one-sentence reply: “Merry Christmas to all, even the fake news Washington Post!” A DHS spokesperson merely replied in an email Friday, “Merry Christmas!”

"Those social media posts are 'one more example of the Christian Nationalist rhetoric the Trump administration has disseminated since Day One in office,' Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement."

They’ll dedicate dozens of days a year celebrating mental delusions about gender identity, but notice that Christmas is about Jesus Christ, and the great triggering begins. https://t.co/NKBdNne4AF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 27, 2025

He/him author — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 27, 2025

Merry Christmas, assholes. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 27, 2025

Get over yourselves

That is what Christmas is. — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) December 27, 2025

WAPO is actually frothy that Jesus Christ was mentioned on *checks notes* the day Jesus Christ’s birthday is celebrated. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2025

"Right there is says Merry Christmas. Nothing about Santa or anything." pic.twitter.com/k4QcYFjWHV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2025

Enjoy your Kwanzaa and Eid. You can pump that day up if you want. — Kenneth Rapoza (@BRICbreaker) December 27, 2025

Calling Jesus “Savior” is about as non-sectarian as you can get in Christianity.

Please consider hiring writers that know the meaning of words. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) December 27, 2025

You do understand that Christmas is the day we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ, right? Maybe get a calendar?

Also get a dictionary…you can look up the actual definition of ‘sectarian.’ It does not mean what you think it means. — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) December 27, 2025

What an incredibly dumb article.



It was Christmas and it’s a Christian celebration of the birth of Christ our Lord.



What does the Washington Post think Christmas is about? — Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) December 27, 2025

The case of the vapors is strong at the @WashingtonPost newsroom this Christmas weekend. Good grief. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) December 27, 2025

Are you going to be okay? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 27, 2025

Christmas is about Christ. They did nothing wrong. No one is forcing anyone to celebrate or listen to their message. Deal with it. — 🌹Rosarian NikitaMarie (@RetiredNikitaM) December 27, 2025

Christmas is surprisingly Christian. Crazy, right? — Airborne (@abnheel) December 27, 2025

@grok



BREAKING: The Trump administration mentioned the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ on a holiday dedicated to the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ — Ace | High Roller (@slaverefugee) December 27, 2025

A Christian president celebrated the true meaning of Christmas on a Christian holiday. That's not establishing a state religion. And Trump is by far not the first president to do so.

