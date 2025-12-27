WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officials

Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As our own Doug Powers reported on Friday, The New York Times seemed alarmed that President Donald Trump used "overtly religious language" in his official Christmas messages. The Times reminded us that the Constitution forbids the establishment of an official state religion … which is light years from what Trump was trying to do. 

Plenty of people on X quoted former presidents who'd used such overtly religious language in their Christmas messages. It only seems to raise red flags when it's Trump.

The Washington Post was equally triggered by the "overly sectarian" messages coming from the Trump administration.

Azi Paybarah frantically reported:

The Department of Homeland Security posted three messages on social media Thursday and Friday, twice declaring, “Christ is Born!” and once stating, “We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior.” One DHS video posted on X displayed religious images, including Jesus, a manger and crosses.

The messages sharply diverged from the more secular, Santa Claus-and-reindeer style of Christmas messages that have been the norm for government agencies for years. The posts provided the latest example of the administration’s efforts to promote the cultural views and language of Trump’s evangelical Christian base.

Administration officials aggressively defended their approach. Asked about the Christmas morning post on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s official X account declaring, “Today we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson provided a one-sentence reply: “Merry Christmas to all, even the fake news Washington Post!” A DHS spokesperson merely replied in an email Friday, “Merry Christmas!”

"Those social media posts are 'one more example of the Christian Nationalist rhetoric the Trump administration has disseminated since Day One in office,' Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement."

A Christian president celebrated the true meaning of Christmas on a Christian holiday. That's not establishing a state religion. And Trump is by far not the first president to do so.

***

