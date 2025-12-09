'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With...
VIP
As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE
DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is...
Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing...
Even MORE Awkward: Patty Murray Doubles DOWN Ranting at Tricia McLaughlin Over Illegal...
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them...
McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a...
Tilting FOR Windmills? Leftist Judge Demands Trump Grant Permits for Green New Scam
No Booze for the Broke: Saudi Arabia's Elite-Only Alcohol Policy Sparks 'Haram Hypocrisy'...
Say His Name: Grammy-Nominated Musician Roderick Macleod Killed by Driver with Over 100...
Rallying Cry: Jasmine Crockett Sheds a Tear While Announcing Senate Run and Teasing...
Whistle Stop: BP Commander Gregory Bovino Gets Noisy Reception in Louisiana but Remains...

FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on December 09, 2025
Twitchy

It must be wild in Brian Stelter's bald little head, and by wild, we don't mean fun, exciting, or even a little bit interesting. We mean warped, sad, and a little pathetic.

Advertisement

You know there's just this constant stream of, 'GET TRUMP ORANGE MAN BAD REEEE' playing on a loop endlessly in there.

Yikes, right?

For example, look at how excited he was to bring up a list put together by a Leftist group accusing Trump of infringing on the First Amendment. Wonder if this same group did a list like this under Biden? Obama?

Ha, right.

ALMOST 200 INCIDENTS?! OMG! ALERT THE MEDIA!

Except, of course, this is BS as is most stuff Stelter shares:

Post continues:

2. “Are we going to have to shoot Republicans  to reclaim our democracy?” is one of the member comments this group then filed with the FCC just a year after that.

So, yeah, just a nonprofit advocacy group out there calling balls and strikes. 

Recommended

'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seems super fair and objective. 

It's what he does best when he's not acting as Head Hall Monitor watching Fox News.

Is this a trick question? Because it sort of feels like a trick question.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post

As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability, Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE

DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off

Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Claims She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother In Rush to 'Get Him Papers'

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing at Their Lawsuit and HOOBOY=

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post
Sam J.
Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother in Rush to 'Get Him Papers'
Sam J.
DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing at Their Lawsuit and HOOBOY
Sam J.
No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a Low-IQ DOOZIE
Grateful Calvin
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them a Terrorist Org Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post Sam J.
Advertisement