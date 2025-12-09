FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.

It must be wild in Brian Stelter's bald little head, and by wild, we don't mean fun, exciting, or even a little bit interesting. We mean warped, sad, and a little pathetic.

You know there's just this constant stream of, 'GET TRUMP ORANGE MAN BAD REEEE' playing on a loop endlessly in there.

Yikes, right?

For example, look at how excited he was to bring up a list put together by a Leftist group accusing Trump of infringing on the First Amendment. Wonder if this same group did a list like this under Biden? Obama?

Ha, right.

Nora Benavidez of the nonprofit advocacy group Free Press set out to catalog the Trump administration’s First Amendment infringements this year. She wound up compiling a list of almost 200 incidents. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 9, 2025

ALMOST 200 INCIDENTS?! OMG! ALERT THE MEDIA!

Except, of course, this is BS as is most stuff Stelter shares:

Your stenography for this radical group omitted key facts about them:



1. This leftist group petitioned the FCC to investigate & “rein in” broadcasters simply for airing Trump’s press briefings in 2020.



2. “Are we going to have to shoot Republican[s] to reclaim our democracy?”… https://t.co/JjHXRnN72N pic.twitter.com/voOZploEcp — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) December 9, 2025

Post continues:

2. “Are we going to have to shoot Republicans to reclaim our democracy?” is one of the member comments this group then filed with the FCC just a year after that. So, yeah, just a nonprofit advocacy group out there calling balls and strikes.

Seems super fair and objective.

That's what Brian does, he is the defender of false narratives. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 9, 2025

It's what he does best when he's not acting as Head Hall Monitor watching Fox News.

Does Brian ever do research — AAR (@rome340_ad) December 9, 2025

Is this a trick question? Because it sort of feels like a trick question.

Heh.

