ThIs Is ImPoRtAnT! Chris Murphy ACCIDENTALLY Blames Biden for Rising Costs By Sharing...
VIP
Look Who's Getting a Journalism Award for Being 'a Firewall Between the Public...
ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ......
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Brag About Running a Streamlined and Responsive State Gov't Gets...
Uber’s ‘Safe’ Teen Rides: Illegal Immigrant Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor...
GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With...
Dem Sydney Kamlager-Dove Defends Unvetted Afghan Refugees in Wake of National Guard Shooti...
Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While...
Elizabeth Warren Rants About Trump's Action on (Checks Notes) Pennies
Leftist Screams 'You’re Following Illegal Orders!' at Nat'l Guard — Just Weeks After...
Joy Reid Shares Video Claiming 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Mayor Tells Residents Not to Worry Because Her Police Don’t Enforce Immigration Law
Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's...
Somali Teen in Minnesota Threatens to ‘Pop’ ICE Agents, Tells Them to Bring...

Oh, HONEY ... NO: X VICIOUSLY Reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene That Sucking Up to Code Pink Is a BAD Look

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Well, well, well, how the so-called mighty have fallen. If you'd have told us even a year ago that Marjorie Taylor Greene would not only turn her back on Trump but on the entire Republican Party, we'd have said you were nuts. Don't get us wrong, this editor has always had a few reservations about MTG and how quickly she rose to Righty fame, but never in a million years did we think she'd go in this direction.

Advertisement

Is it money? Is it antisemitism? Is it fame? Is it boredom?

We don't know.

What we do know is that it's a really bad look for a 'Republican' to cozy up with Code Pink.

Take a gander:

Umm ... what?

Umm ... why?

And as you can likely already imagine, this did not go well for MTG. 

Post continues:

... other.

At some point, you have to realize these people aren’t on your side. They snuck into the tent are trying to tear it down from the inside. The only question is if you let them.

If the reaction on X is legit, people are not letting 'them' tear it down, especially not MTG.

Extremes eventually meet up? Yup.

Recommended

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, we believe her. We most definitely do.

Ain't it, though?

Advertisement

Same, girl. Same.

============================================================

Related:

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro

FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.

'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post

As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability, Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE

DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CONGRESS FOREIGN POLICY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro
Sam J.
ThIs Is ImPoRtAnT! Chris Murphy ACCIDENTALLY Blames Biden for Rising Costs By Sharing 'Unfortunate' Graph
Sam J.
GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With 20 Examples
Warren Squire
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Brag About Running a Streamlined and Responsive State Gov't Gets Ratioed Into Dust
Doug P.
Uber’s ‘Safe’ Teen Rides: Illegal Immigrant Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Passenger
justmindy
Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro Sam J.
Advertisement