Oh, HONEY ... NO: X VICIOUSLY Reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene That Sucking Up to Code Pink Is a BAD Look

Well, well, well, how the so-called mighty have fallen. If you'd have told us even a year ago that Marjorie Taylor Greene would not only turn her back on Trump but on the entire Republican Party, we'd have said you were nuts. Don't get us wrong, this editor has always had a few reservations about MTG and how quickly she rose to Righty fame, but never in a million years did we think she'd go in this direction.

Is it money? Is it antisemitism? Is it fame? Is it boredom?

We don't know.

What we do know is that it's a really bad look for a 'Republican' to cozy up with Code Pink.

Take a gander:

We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her. pic.twitter.com/KW87d4vPBK — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 10, 2025

Umm ... what?

Umm ... why?

And as you can likely already imagine, this did not go well for MTG.

MTG promoting Code Pink and attacking Republicans.



Candace trying to destroy TPUSA.



Tucker suggesting we should abandon all our current allies and instead prioritize siding with Islamist slave states and anti-American dictators.



All coordinating together and promoting each… — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

... other. At some point, you have to realize these people aren’t on your side. They snuck into the tent are trying to tear it down from the inside. The only question is if you let them.

If the reaction on X is legit, people are not letting 'them' tear it down, especially not MTG.

Horseshoe theory remains undefeated https://t.co/4dlVyiz8mT — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 11, 2025

Extremes eventually meet up? Yup.

So now MTG sides with communists who hate America. and western values. — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) December 11, 2025

She’s showing us who she is. Believe her. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) December 11, 2025

Oh, we believe her. We most definitely do.

And here is @mtgreenee pictured hanging out with an org that mocks our troops at military parades with fake caskets. Unbelievable. https://t.co/iEqdG0YHZa — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 11, 2025

Feeling pretty good about my long held and often stated belief that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a grifter whose only concern is getting more screen time



As her former enemies embrace her and her old supporters jeer, I’ll sit back and revel in my consistency and clear correctness https://t.co/AmHx80F2Ee pic.twitter.com/lJHvCyGcQJ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 11, 2025

Ain't it, though?

"I'm just against war and toxicity" says newest honorary member of toxic radicalist pro-authoritarian collective. https://t.co/PKvQeTjK2M — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 11, 2025

What a self own from MTG https://t.co/bNVPKZQuWx — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 11, 2025

Greene is now posing with Chinese-funded pro-Islamists who do nothing but trash America and viciously lie.



And you still want to tell me she’s just “standing on principle?” https://t.co/RlQ2hQMaSq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 11, 2025

Same, girl. Same.

