Nick Freitas' Straight-FIRE Post Takes Candace Owens APART Point By POINT for Attacks on Erika Kirk/TPUSA

We know, we know, we really should ignore Candace Owens at this point because it's clear what she's doing isn't really about justice or helping Charlie, but there's a method to our madness.

Or a madness to our method.

Either way.

Start here with her post whining that people are calling her out for smearing TPUSA and ultimately, Kir's widow. Oh, and the comparison to BLM is really gross. Shameless even.

It is a positively ABSURD notion that you cannot critique a 150 million dollar organization because the CEO says they are like a family, and are grieving.



It is the exact same emotional strategy deployed by BLM in the wake of George Floyd’s death, when I called out their shady… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

... financial dealings. I rejected it then, and I wholly reject it now. Sorry.

Nick Freitas was good enough to explain what a real friend would and would not do after a tragedy like the Kirk assassin and folks, it is SO GOOD:

Here are a several things I would never do if I seriously believed my best friend in the world was brutally murdered as part of a conspiracy...



1. Reveal information from "inside sources" in such a way that would almost certainly get those sources killed if I really believed I… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

... I was dealing with cold hearted murderers. 2. Slow roll details of my investigation to the public in such a way that would let the people I was investigating on to what I was looking for, where I was looking for it and who I was using inside their organization to find it. 3. Reveal critical information that could lead to their prosecution in such a way that could allow them to destroy, hide or alter evidence before it could be seized. 4. Implicate his wife and mother of his children, who he was madly in love with, without sufficient evidence. 5. Work 24/7 to destroy everything he had spent his life building, without sufficient evidence. But those are just rules you might follow if you wanted to see his killer/killers brought to justice and protect his legacy and family... You might do something very different if you had different motivations.

We're all pretty sure at this point that she does have 'different motivations.'

And that's precisely the point Freitas is making here.

