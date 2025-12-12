BAWK-BAWK! American Journo Who Fled to Paris Says He'd Come Back if Not for Scary Women With Guns (Watch)

Imagine not only being scared of girls with guns, but admitting it like it's a good thing on X.

We can't help but wonder if this Louis chap is perhaps waiting for one or maybe both of his testicles to drop.

This is just sad ...

Every few months I toy with moving back to the States… then I see stuff like this and remember: absolutely F**KING not. pic.twitter.com/H3O9JlVocm — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) December 9, 2025

The video is actually pretty damn cool.

Oh, but the responses to him crying about the gun, THEY are comedy gold. X never fails to deliver humiliation to those who deserve it:

Men afraid of women being able to protect themselves give off predator vibes… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon) December 9, 2025

This is terrifying. She should have had 2 guns. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) December 10, 2025

Right? She really should have at least two ...

Gee, France, those are rookie numbers. You've got to try harder than that. pic.twitter.com/67rYkSYaXA — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 10, 2025

We are better off for it. Thank you. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 10, 2025

Truly, thank you.

Your terms are acceptable. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) December 11, 2025

You live in France. Shut up. — ChetGreenwood (@WestMichAnon) December 10, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nothing of value lost pic.twitter.com/xG8OQRY8uz — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) December 10, 2025

Bye, Felicia.

