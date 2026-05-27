Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up to Their Meeting With His Mouth Taped

Governor Jared Polis is in hot water with the Democrat Party. He had the audacity to release an elderly, ill woman from prison after she’d already served significant time for a non-violent offense.

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But now Democrats are furious — because she’s a Republican.

This is the same party that routinely lets rapists and murderers walk free, especially if they’re illegal immigrants. Yet they’re losing their minds over mercy for an old white woman who’s on death’s door.

The truth is obvious: they don’t believe old, white, Republican women deserve any compassion at all — even when they’re sick and elderly. Their outrage isn’t about justice. It’s about politics. If she were one of their own, they’d call it 'compassionate release.' Because she’s not, it’s suddenly a scandal.

Gov. Jared Polis, fresh off being censured by the Colorado Democratic Party for letting Tina Peters out of prison early, showed up today to a private, internal party call like this #copolitics pic.twitter.com/lFIFudOd1u — Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) May 27, 2026

This dude is such a corny loser just reign already https://t.co/Z434vDpxt4 — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 27, 2026

They're being very dramatic.

We're 6 months out of from some dumb "I didn't leave the party, the party left me" piece from him https://t.co/H8iznSqIII — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) May 27, 2026

Drama queen 🤣🤣🤣



(But that is what @GovofCO did to the Constitution) https://t.co/zMzFkX5bJD — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 27, 2026

All the Democrats do. They should get a group rate.

ust another example that Democrats want strict adherence to their criminality or they will try to shut you up, all while calling others fascist.



Democrats are the authoritarians. The Democrat Party is a cult and a criminal enterprise. — SteweyHay (@SteweyHay) May 27, 2026

They don't want any mercy for American citizens who aren't a risk to anyone. They only want to let violent illegals out of jail.

The censure literally prohibited him from speaking at party events https://t.co/7UDPTRCKaV



Maybe instead of people mocking him for being aware of stuff, they should get their news from more than MeidasWhatever https://t.co/3hFnuJi4jV — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 27, 2026

Democrats aren't big on facts.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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