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Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up to Their Meeting With His Mouth Taped

justmindy
justmindy | 2:43 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Governor Jared Polis is in hot water with the Democrat Party. He had the audacity to release an elderly, ill woman from prison after she’d already served significant time for a non-violent offense.

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But now Democrats are furious — because she’s a Republican.

This is the same party that routinely lets rapists and murderers walk free, especially if they’re illegal immigrants. Yet they’re losing their minds over mercy for an old white woman who’s on death’s door. 

The truth is obvious: they don’t believe old, white, Republican women deserve any compassion at all — even when they’re sick and elderly. Their outrage isn’t about justice. It’s about politics. If she were one of their own, they’d call it 'compassionate release.' Because she’s not, it’s suddenly a scandal.

They're being very dramatic.

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All the Democrats do. They should get a group rate.

They don't want any mercy for American citizens who aren't a risk to anyone. They only want to let violent illegals out of jail.

Democrats aren't big on facts.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COLORADO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JARED POLIS REPUBLICAN PARTY

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