Long Overdue: Whistleblower Tina Peters Heading Home After Polis Halves Her Prison Term

Tina Peters, the clerk who blew the whistle on Democrat shenanigans, will soon be released from prison.

Tina Peters, the Republican former election clerk imprisoned for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will receive clemency from Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and soon be released from custody, Polis exclusively told CNN. https://t.co/RiRvhhYqbg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 15, 2026

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Colorado Governor Jared Polis is granting her clemency.

Tina Peters, the Republican former election clerk imprisoned for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will receive clemency from Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and soon be released from custody, Polis exclusively told CNN. The decision followed a previously unreleased statement in Peters’ clemency application, obtained by CNN from Polis’ office, in which Peters acknowledged for the first time since her 2024 conviction that she “made a mistake” and “misled” Colorado election officials. Polis said in an interview Friday that he was cutting Peters’ prison sentence in half, reducing it to 4.5 years. He said that meant she could be paroled within a month, based on the time she has already served behind bars and Colorado’s early-release rules.

Let's be honest, she had to say it was a 'mistake' so they'd let her out of jail.

.@jaredpolis This is a huge mistake that validates insane election deniers. https://t.co/icNQSzHE1s — Chris Kelly | ckelly.eth (@thatchriskelly) May 15, 2026

The Lefties are mad Polis is doing the right thing.

The legislature should impeach Jared Polis. He's been compromised and is under the corrupt influence of the president. https://t.co/q5jH43X3rJ — Definitely Not Al Gore 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@AlDefinitely) May 15, 2026

Maybe Polis recognized it was a huge miscarriage of justice.

If Trump hadn't been elected, this woman would have died in prison, along with all the J6 defendants who got pardoned on day one of his presidency, half of whom decided to stab him in the back months later.



Don't tell me elections don't matter https://t.co/jrYA7pjEzm — Matt Forney (@mattforney) May 15, 2026

Don't forget the Pro-life protestors who did nothing more than peacefully protest outside of abortion clinics. Biden locked up old women and parents. It was despicable.

Long overdue, but at least Tina Peters is finally going home https://t.co/OOUb2hfhfT — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) May 15, 2026

You meant imprisoned for being an election whistleblower. Let me fix that for you. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 15, 2026

She never belonged in prison.

*whistleblowing on democrat election fraud

You are such a hack. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) May 15, 2026

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Kaitlan Collins will never change.

Wasn’t she just trying to gather evidence of election fraud/irregularities? She wasn’t trying to overthrow an election according to the charges. — MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) May 15, 2026

"efforts to overturn"

She was an election clerk who tried to preserve the data on the election machines she was responsible for, when told they were coming to illegally "update" (erase, alter, change) the machines just days after 2020 election.

She's also a gold star mother of a… — -MAC- (@fedup_patriot) May 15, 2026

Thankfully, she will be home soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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