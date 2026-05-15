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Long Overdue: Whistleblower Tina Peters Heading Home After Polis Halves Her Prison Term

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Tina Peters, the clerk who blew the whistle on Democrat shenanigans, will soon be released from prison.

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Colorado Governor Jared Polis is granting her clemency.

Tina Peters, the Republican former election clerk imprisoned for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will receive clemency from Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and soon be released from custody, Polis exclusively told CNN.

The decision followed a previously unreleased statement in Peters’ clemency application, obtained by CNN from Polis’ office, in which Peters acknowledged for the first time since her 2024 conviction that she “made a mistake” and “misled” Colorado election officials.

Polis said in an interview Friday that he was cutting Peters’ prison sentence in half, reducing it to 4.5 years. He said that meant she could be paroled within a month, based on the time she has already served behind bars and Colorado’s early-release rules.

Let's be honest, she had to say it was a 'mistake' so they'd let her out of jail. 

The Lefties are mad Polis is doing the right thing.

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Maybe Polis recognized it was a huge miscarriage of justice. 

Don't forget the Pro-life protestors who did nothing more than peacefully protest outside of abortion clinics. Biden locked up old women and parents. It was despicable.

She never belonged in prison.

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Kaitlan Collins will never change. 

Thankfully, she will be home soon. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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COLORADO JARED POLIS KAITLAN COLLINS REPUBLICAN PARTY TINA SMITH

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