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Court Throws Out (Former) Judge Hannah Dugan's Appeal of Her Felony Conviction

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Andy Manis

You all remember former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan: she was the judge who was caught on video trying to sneak an illegal alien defendant out of the courthouse after ICE arrived to pick him up, leaving the plaintiffs in the case who alleged strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse just sitting there. She was indicted by a grand jury last May, and a federal judge smacked down her motion to dismiss last summer, despite a "bipartisan group" of more than 130 retired judges who signed a brief saying her arrest undermined "centuries of precedent on judicial immunity."

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We're learning on Monday that a court has thrown out Dugan's appeal of her felony conviction reached in December.

"… security cameras captured the whole thing. There's no running from this one."

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What sort of fair trial do you imagine the victim was going to get in her courtroom?

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES

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