Court Throws Out (Former) Judge Hannah Dugan's Appeal of Her Felony Conviction

You all remember former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan: she was the judge who was caught on video trying to sneak an illegal alien defendant out of the courthouse after ICE arrived to pick him up, leaving the plaintiffs in the case who alleged strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse just sitting there. She was indicted by a grand jury last May, and a federal judge smacked down her motion to dismiss last summer, despite a "bipartisan group" of more than 130 retired judges who signed a brief saying her arrest undermined "centuries of precedent on judicial immunity."

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We're learning on Monday that a court has thrown out Dugan's appeal of her felony conviction reached in December.

🚨 BREAKING: A court has officially THROWN OUT disgraced leftist Judge Hannah Dugan's appeal of her felony conviction where she tried to help an illegal alien escape DHS agents to avoid deportation



GOOD! LOCK UP the traitor 🔥



She helped an illegal SCURRY out the back door, but… pic.twitter.com/AgpfG5oatQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

"… security cameras captured the whole thing. There's no running from this one."

Three words: Lock her up. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) April 6, 2026

It’s literally on camera! — AEKouri (@AEKouri) April 6, 2026

Justice served, her appeal is denied, and her conviction stands. — BET BROS (@BetBr0) April 6, 2026

On a positive note she can take a law class in prison. 🤣 — First Sergeant (Retired) ◇ 🇺🇲 (@DT73153708) April 6, 2026

Hell yes. No robe lets you smuggle an illegal with a rap sheet out the jury door while ICE waits. Cameras caught it all. Appeal crushed, felony conviction stands. Lock her up. Strip the pension. Send a message to every activist judge: America’s laws apply in your courtroom too.… — Bruce ████ 🇺🇲 (@BBIC0N) April 6, 2026

She violated the victim — Lillypopswidg (@rhinomouse76) April 6, 2026

What sort of fair trial do you imagine the victim was going to get in her courtroom?

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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