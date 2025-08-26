Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by Own...
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes...
Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans...
What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising...
Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...
Jeffrey Toobin Whips Out Ridiculous ‘Unprecedented’ Take on Trump and the Dems Who...
Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered'...
Karma’s a B-Word (So Is She)! Main Reason the DNC Is BROKE Is...
Georgia Man Lives in Fear MAGA Will Discover His Secret Anti-Trump Club So...
Vanity Fair Snowflakes Melt DOWN: Melania Cover Triggers Tantrum – Door, Meet Arse...
Trump Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons Advising Cracker Barrel on How to...
When DEI ATTACKS! LOL! Fed Governor Lisa Cook REFUSES to Resign After Trump...
Ok, We're Shocked TOO: John Kasich Leaves MSNBC Host SPEECHLESS Fact-Checking 'Manufacture...

No One Is Above the Law! Judge Denies Hannah Dugan's Motion to Dismiss, Hearing Set for September 3

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:20 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

Back in July, we reported that a federal magistrate ruled the case against Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan can proceed. Dugan was arrested in April and is facing charges related to allegations that she helped an illegal immigrant escape ICE arrest by escorting the man from her courtroom.

Advertisement

That man in question was in Dugan's courtroom on charges of domestic battery, and so were his victims. She is also alleged to have falsified court documents to help hide the illegal immigrant from ICE.

Now, a judge has denied Dugan's dismissal on her claims of judicial immunity:

Here's more from TMJ4:

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed the case to proceed against a Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man evade U.S. immigration agents seeking to arrest him in her courthouse.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested at the county courthouse in April and indicted on federal charges in May. She quickly filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

U.S. District Judge Lynne Adelman on Tuesday rejected Dugan's motion. A magistrate judge in July had recommended the case proceed. Adelman’s decision could be appealed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Attorneys for Dugan had no immediate comment.

Dugan has pleaded not guilty to helping the man in the country illegally try to evade authorities. No trial date has been set. She faces up to six years in prison and a $350,000 fine if convicted on both counts.

Recommended

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
Advertisement

A hearing for trial scheduling is set for September 3.

The judge didn't buy the defense team's argument of judicial immunity, either.

Here's some more from the opinion:

There is no basis for granting immunity simply because some of the allegations in the indictment describe conduct that could be considered “part of a judge’s job.” As the magistrate judge noted, the same is true in the bribery prosecutions, concededly valid, where the judges were prosecuted for performing official acts intertwined with bribery. (R. 43 at 29-30.)Defendant argues that the gravamen of the offense in such cases is accepting the bribe (an unofficial act), with the collateral official act done in response presented as an evidentiary detail to complete the story. (R. 45 at 16-20.) The cases do not support this distinction.16 SeeHastings, 681 F.2d at 707 (“In this case we are asked to decide whether an active federal judge can be subject to federal criminal prosecution for acts involving the exercise of his judicial authority.”); Wallace, 2009 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 109163, at *35, *40-41 (holding that a judge hadcivil but not criminal immunity for his “judicial acts” of sentencing juveniles to detention).17 Or as the government puts it, a judge may use judicial acts or tools as the means to accomplish an unlawful end. 18(R. 46 at 21.) Finally, to the extent defendant argues this category of cases requires the judge act for the purpose of self-enrichment or gratification, she provides no authority for the proposition that the motive must be financial to be “corrupt.” And to the extent defendant contends a court cannot inquire into the judge’s motive for judicial acts, the same could be said in the bribery cases. Accordingly, even if a more limited version of judicial immunity exists, it does not support dismissal of the instant indictment.

Advertisement

Maybe we'll see justice here.

No one is above the law, after all.

Trust in the public judiciary is largely gone already.

This is not necessarily a 'shocking twist.'

No judge is going to risk blowing up the federal judiciary to protect Hannah Dugan.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES LAW & ORDER WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools
Grateful Calvin
Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived There, Not Born There
justmindy
Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered' Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Ok, We're Shocked TOO: John Kasich Leaves MSNBC Host SPEECHLESS Fact-Checking 'Manufactured Crisis' Claim
Sam J.
What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising Lowered D.C. Crime
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny Sam J.
Advertisement