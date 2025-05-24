CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost...
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His...
Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem...
Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run...
VIP
Predictable Pivot: Tapper’s Biden Book is Now an Excuse to Go After Trump’s...
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer...
US Steel Staying Put: President Trump Green Lights Deal With Nippon
Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez
VIP
The Left Is Inherently Violent Part 93,528
You're Darned Right He Does! Politico Frets Trump Sees Judicial Losses As a...
VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy...
OxyMORONS: NBC News Says 'Hate Groups' Are Shrinking While Their Influence Is 'Mainstream'
We Did NAZI This Coming! WaPo Asks the Burning Question: 'Where Do Jews...
Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns...

Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE

Doug P. | 9:43 AM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As you now know, Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested after allegedly helping an illegal alien evade ICE agents by intervening and showing the man out of the building. ICE agents then had to chase him down on foot outside the courthouse to make the arrest. 

Advertisement

Surveillance video has been released that makes the word "allegedly" appear to no longer be necessary in reference to this story. 

Judge Dugan has established a defense fund that claims the arrest was "extraordinary attack on Wisconsin's judicial branch of government." Remember "no one is above the law"? That's been put on an indefinite hold while the Left defends this judge along with a member of Congress accused of assaulting officers at a detention center for illegal aliens. 

Law professor Jonathan Turley was on Fox News earlier and explained why the judge's defense might not fly. Watch: 

 
 

Turley: "That type of visual evidence makes it very difficult, because there's no denying what occurred here. What the judge is trying to say is that she has immunity, that what she was doing she was doing as a judge. I find that pretty hard to understand. If you are an NFL linebacker you have a right to tackle people on the field. You don't have a right to go out in the parking lot and start tackling people."

We'll see how this plays out, but the judge needs to be reminded of something the Democrats were saying often until Trump took office: "No one is above the law." 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost of Security for Tom Homan
Doug P.
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His ‘Journalistic’ Cowardice
Warren Squire
Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem Party Needs and Plants Crave
Warren Squire
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer to Get Out of Obama Administration
Warren Squire
VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy Staff Member
Amy Curtis
Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run Aground Outside His Window
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost of Security for Tom Homan Doug P.
Advertisement