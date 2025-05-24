Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE

As you now know, Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested after allegedly helping an illegal alien evade ICE agents by intervening and showing the man out of the building. ICE agents then had to chase him down on foot outside the courthouse to make the arrest.

Advertisement

Surveillance video has been released that makes the word "allegedly" appear to no longer be necessary in reference to this story.

Judge Dugan has established a defense fund that claims the arrest was "extraordinary attack on Wisconsin's judicial branch of government." Remember "no one is above the law"? That's been put on an indefinite hold while the Left defends this judge along with a member of Congress accused of assaulting officers at a detention center for illegal aliens.

Law professor Jonathan Turley was on Fox News earlier and explained why the judge's defense might not fly. Watch:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Turley: "That type of visual evidence makes it very difficult, because there's no denying what occurred here. What the judge is trying to say is that she has immunity, that what she was doing she was doing as a judge. I find that pretty hard to understand. If you are an NFL linebacker you have a right to tackle people on the field. You don't have a right to go out in the parking lot and start tackling people."

We'll see how this plays out, but the judge needs to be reminded of something the Democrats were saying often until Trump took office: "No one is above the law."