Courthouse Video Released of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped an Illegal Alien Evade ICE Arrest

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

You’ll remember Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged with allegedly helping a criminal illegal alien evade ICE agents. 'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats elevated her as an example of President Donald Trump going after judges he didn't like, Well, courthouse video of that day has now been released and to say it's damning is an understatement.

Here’s more background. (READ)

NEW: Milwaukee County releases footage showing Judge Hannah Dugan apparently sneaking an illegal immigrant out of the building by deceiving ICE agents.

The footage shows Eduardo Flores-Ruiz being snuck out of the courtroom before he got in a foot race with agents.

Dugan was seen distracting the agents so Flores-Ruiz could escape. 

Unfortunately for her, another agent was in the hallway observing what was going on.

Once outside, ICE agents chased down and caught Flores-Ruiz who was running from the courthouse.

The judge was arrested a month later.

She has pleaded not guilty and will appear in federal court on July 9 for her pretrial hearing.

Her trial is set for July 21.

While viewing this surveillance video, remember Dugan has pleaded not guilty. (WATCH)

You would think so, but stay tuned to the end of this article.

Commenters remember ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats losing their minds over the Department of Justice arresting and charging Dugan. Will they back down now that this video has been released? Probably not.

Posters say it is obvious Dugan was misleading ICE agents and helping a criminal illegal alien avoid capture.

They say she needs to trade her courtroom and robe for a jail cell and an orange jumpsuit.

Sadly, there’s a high chance she will. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman was randomly assigned to preside over Dugan’s jury trial. He’s a Democrat and has made anti-Trump statements. If Dugan gets off scot-free, we’ll know why.

