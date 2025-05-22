Courthouse Video Released of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped an Illegal Alien Evade ICE Arrest

You’ll remember Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged with allegedly helping a criminal illegal alien evade ICE agents. 'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats elevated her as an example of President Donald Trump going after judges he didn't like, Well, courthouse video of that day has now been released and to say it's damning is an understatement.

Here’s more background. (READ)

NEW: Milwaukee County releases footage showing Judge Hannah Dugan apparently sneaking an illegal immigrant out of the building by deceiving ICE agents. The footage shows Eduardo Flores-Ruiz being snuck out of the courtroom before he got in a foot race with agents. Dugan was seen distracting the agents so Flores-Ruiz could escape. Unfortunately for her, another agent was in the hallway observing what was going on. Once outside, ICE agents chased down and caught Flores-Ruiz who was running from the courthouse. The judge was arrested a month later. She has pleaded not guilty and will appear in federal court on July 9 for her pretrial hearing. Her trial is set for July 21.

While viewing this surveillance video, remember Dugan has pleaded not guilty. (WATCH)

You would think so, but stay tuned to the end of this article.

Commenters remember ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats losing their minds over the Department of Justice arresting and charging Dugan. Will they back down now that this video has been released? Probably not.

"Do not believe your own eyes. This is totally normal."



- Legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2025

Gotta be another cheap fake. — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) May 23, 2025

Legacy media is 86ing itself. — 🇨🇦🇺🇸Catarina 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@CatVanBeest) May 23, 2025

‘The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’



George Orwell — @adent (@Lurker_At_Large) May 23, 2025

Posters say it is obvious Dugan was misleading ICE agents and helping a criminal illegal alien avoid capture.

They say she needs to trade her courtroom and robe for a jail cell and an orange jumpsuit.

The evidence is clear as day.



She will serve time in prison. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 23, 2025

She may get convicted but she will not serve time in jail — Margaret G (@MargaretG143829) May 23, 2025

This shows an active attempt by the judge to interfere with the federal agents. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 23, 2025

💯 blatant interference!! — Sandy Ott (@MTSandyOtt) May 23, 2025

Should have her law license revoked and never be allowed to serve as a judge again and serve time in jail. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 23, 2025

So how do you plead not guilty when there is explicit evidence. She'd better not get off. — Trump Daily Network (@TrumpDailyNtwk) May 23, 2025

Sadly, there’s a high chance she will. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman was randomly assigned to preside over Dugan’s jury trial. He’s a Democrat and has made anti-Trump statements. If Dugan gets off scot-free, we’ll know why.