Judge Hannah Dugan Officially Indicted by a Grand Jury

Brett T. | 7:20 PM on May 13, 2025
AngieArtist

Here's some breaking news … the judge who slipped an illegal immigrant defendant out a private back door of the courthouse to keep ICE agents from detaining him has been officially indicted by a grand jury. No one is above the law, right? The evidence is pretty clear that she's guilty — she told the ICE agents that they had to talk to the chief judge and then helped the illegal evade arrest while his victims and their attorney were left sitting there in the courtroom.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:

A federal grand jury indicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on May 13 after a daylong hearing on charges that she tried to assist an undocumented immigrant escape arrest from her courtroom last month.

Dugan, 66, was previously charged with obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine, but sentences in cases involving nonviolent offenses typically are much shorter.)

Let's see if it's true that no one's above the law.

We have our doubts that she'll see any prison time, but who knows? Justice might actually be served in this case.

***

