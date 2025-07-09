Did Anyone Make a Baking Soda Volcano? Scientists Hold 'Science Fair' to Protest...
Biden Handlers Panic as Investigation Blows Cover-Up Wide Open

NO ONE Is Above the Law: Federal Court Nixes Judge Hannah Dugan's Bid to Dismiss Illegal Immigrant Case

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

We've told you quite a bit about disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who is back in court today on charges she aided an illegal immigrant with evading ICE agents.

She's back in court because a federal judge just ruled the case against her will continue, despite her legal team's efforts to get it dismissed:

Here's more from Fox6Now:

A federal magistrate judge recommended Monday that the case proceed against a Wisconsin judge who was indicted on allegations that she helped a man who is in the country illegally evade U.S. immigration agents seeking to arrest him in her courthouse.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested in April and indicted on federal charges in May. She pleaded not guilty.

The case highlighted a clash between President Donald Trump’s administration and local authorities over the Republican’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to make a national example of Dugan to chill judicial opposition.

Dugan filed a motion in May to dismiss the charges against her, saying she was acting in her official capacity as a judge and therefore is immune to prosecution. She argued that the federal government violated Wisconsin’s sovereignty by disrupting a state courtroom and prosecuting a state judge.

She was not acting as a judge, and her actions were not covered by judicial immunity.

She broke the law. 

Here's hoping it's not.

But she needs to be held accountable.

It's. On. Video.

She should face fines and lose the ability to be a judge.

At a minimum.

Oh, and Donald Trump was a first time offender and Democrats wanted him locked up.

Probably wise.

She's a Democrat, so yes.

The case is very straightforward.

That hasn't stopped Dugan supporters from descending on the court house again:

This writer SO wants to go down there with a sign that reads 'No one is above the law.'

We'll be keeping an eye on this story as it unfolds.

