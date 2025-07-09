NO ONE Is Above the Law: Federal Court Nixes Judge Hannah Dugan's Bid to Dismiss Illegal Immigrant Case

We've told you quite a bit about disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who is back in court today on charges she aided an illegal immigrant with evading ICE agents.

Advertisement

She's back in court because a federal judge just ruled the case against her will continue, despite her legal team's efforts to get it dismissed:

BREAKING:



She tried to stop it.



A federal judge just ruled that the case against Judge Hannah Dugan for concealing illegals from ICE CAN CONTINUE.



In the end, she better be LOCKED UP.



We all SAW her do it.

pic.twitter.com/lsbb0Aw8zT pic.twitter.com/lcPfVwjhpw — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) July 8, 2025

Here's more from Fox6Now:

A federal magistrate judge recommended Monday that the case proceed against a Wisconsin judge who was indicted on allegations that she helped a man who is in the country illegally evade U.S. immigration agents seeking to arrest him in her courthouse. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested in April and indicted on federal charges in May. She pleaded not guilty. The case highlighted a clash between President Donald Trump’s administration and local authorities over the Republican’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to make a national example of Dugan to chill judicial opposition. Dugan filed a motion in May to dismiss the charges against her, saying she was acting in her official capacity as a judge and therefore is immune to prosecution. She argued that the federal government violated Wisconsin’s sovereignty by disrupting a state courtroom and prosecuting a state judge.

She was not acting as a judge, and her actions were not covered by judicial immunity.

She broke the law.

This might be the only accountability we see in the next 4 years. — 🇺🇸 3 Daughter MAGA Dad🇺🇸 (@Puckstop69) July 8, 2025

Here's hoping it's not.

But she needs to be held accountable.

Clearly from the video she was helping them escape…. It would make the judge look extremely bad to say the case couldn’t continue — Jessica (@Jessical918) July 9, 2025

It's. On. Video.

First time offenders who don't have a record don't get locked up in general. (Non violent) — Conservative Aloha 🌺 (@CRButtersmooth) July 9, 2025

She should face fines and lose the ability to be a judge.

At a minimum.

Oh, and Donald Trump was a first time offender and Democrats wanted him locked up.

Agreed… but. for your safety, no breath holding please. https://t.co/qU23jECPKC — timlarson (@timlar_son) July 9, 2025

Probably wise.

She think she above the law??? https://t.co/lpgdDyv7rV — Witchesbrew (@Witchesbrew777) July 9, 2025

She's a Democrat, so yes.

I could prosecute this and WIN... and I'm NOT a lawyer! https://t.co/UhU9Dd9Izv — Carl Bailey (@CarlBai45882387) July 9, 2025

The case is very straightforward.

Advertisement

That hasn't stopped Dugan supporters from descending on the court house again:

About 100 protesters, including a number of faith leaders, appear at federal courthouse Wednesday before hearing on criminal charges against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. pic.twitter.com/OkFRAuvXhG — Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) July 9, 2025

This writer SO wants to go down there with a sign that reads 'No one is above the law.'

A large crowd rallies around Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan as she’s in federal court today for allegedly aiding an immigrant evade ICE agents.



Tune in for the story today on CBS 58 News. pic.twitter.com/Uoq80MgBY6 — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) July 9, 2025

We'll be keeping an eye on this story as it unfolds.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.