No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief to Drop Charges Against Hannah Dugan

As disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan awaits trial, CBS News wants us to know that she's got supporters who really think she had judicial immunity to aid and abet an illegal immigrant in evading ICE.

This is not what judicial immunity covers, not that CBS News can be bothered with such inconvenient facts:

A bipartisan group of more than 130 retired judges filed a brief Friday urging a federal court to drop charges against Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan, saying her arrest undermines "centuries of precedent on judicial immunity." https://t.co/ybVxuykeo1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2025

Here's more from CBS News:

In an amicus brief filed Friday, the group of judges argue that Dugan shouldn't be prosecuted because 'she is entitled to absolute immunity for her official acts.' 'This bar on prosecution is the same absolute immunity that is given to members of the legislative and executive branches for their actions taken in an official capacity,' the brief read. The group of 138 former state and federal judges called the prosecution of Dugan, who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on one count each of concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction, an 'egregious overreach by the executive branch' that 'threatens public trust in the judicial system and the ability of the public to avail themselves of courthouses without fear of reprisal.'

This was not an 'official act' and judges cannot help illegal aliens evade arrest as part of their duties.

She has a duty to uphold and enforce the law.

Thank goodness these judges are all retired.

Are you trying to tell us that more than 130 retired judges think that judges are above the law and can aid and abet criminal evasion of the law? Crazy to regurgitate this claim so uncritically. But, then again, you're CBS. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 31, 2025

Absolutely crazy.

“No one is above the law! Except for judges.” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 31, 2025

This is how you permanently damage the judiciary.

Oh. Look at that.

Judicial immunity should never include willfully breaking the law. These judges are not all that smart. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 31, 2025

They are not.

“51 Former Intelligence”… We’ve seen this tactic before. — ❤Auntie Doodles❤ (@Queen0fcups) May 31, 2025

We sure have.

Are you people really pushing this sort of corruption? Judicial immunity???? WTF is that? Judges are above the law? Totally corrupt response by those judges - utterly corrupt.https://t.co/BV9sXQwYDa — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 31, 2025

They are.

NO ONE* IS ABOVE THE LAW



*except for us. https://t.co/xULtvF5b3B — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 31, 2025

This ends badly for them.

I am 62 years old and I’ve never heard of the concept of ‘judicial immunity’ https://t.co/bvOLVQ84uJ — Hugh Shytle (@shytleh) May 31, 2025

Weird how that's become a thing.

So, tell me. Is it ok for a judge to rob a liquor store or molest a little girl? https://t.co/tWTwaNaBZO — Trying to be better (@PenfieldRod) May 31, 2025

According to these former judges, if it's done as part of 'official acts' they should be prosecuted for it.

Which makes no sense.

“No one is above the law” really means “no one who shares my trendy, boutique political fixations should ever face consequences for their actions” https://t.co/8NRAo08FF9 — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) May 31, 2025

Nailed it.

