No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief to Drop Charges Against Hannah Dugan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on June 02, 2025
As disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan awaits trial, CBS News wants us to know that she's got supporters who really think she had judicial immunity to aid and abet an illegal immigrant in evading ICE.

This is not what judicial immunity covers, not that CBS News can be bothered with such inconvenient facts:

Here's more from CBS News:

In an amicus brief filed Friday, the group of judges argue that Dugan shouldn't be prosecuted because 'she is entitled to absolute immunity for her official acts.'

'This bar on prosecution is the same absolute immunity that is given to members of the legislative and executive branches for their actions taken in an official capacity,' the brief read. 

The group of 138 former state and federal judges called the prosecution of Dugan, who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on one count each of concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction, an 'egregious overreach by the executive branch' that 'threatens public trust in the judicial system and the ability of the public to avail themselves of courthouses without fear of reprisal.'

This was not an 'official act' and judges cannot help illegal aliens evade arrest as part of their duties.

She has a duty to uphold and enforce the law.

Thank goodness these judges are all retired.

Absolutely crazy.

This is how you permanently damage the judiciary.

Oh. Look at that.

They are not.

We sure have.

They are.

This ends badly for them.

Weird how that's become a thing.

According to these former judges, if it's done as part of 'official acts' they should be prosecuted for it.

Which makes no sense.

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

