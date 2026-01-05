Facial Tensions: X Users React to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan’s Cringey Contorting Countenance

You could say Margaret Brennan puts the ‘face’ in Face the Nation. The CBS News host is known more for her countenance contorting than her reporting. Every Sunday, Brennan’s facial reactions tell the real story as she debates Republican guests and loses badly.

Here’s more. (READ)

Margaret Brennan interviewing Republicans starter pack pic.twitter.com/3jAOqEBcaZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

She was in tip top form today. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

She ran the gamut of grimaces during two back-and-forths with Republicans.

Check out this segment with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Brennan put her 'best' faces forward for this one. (WATCH)

.@SecRubio: "It is not easy to land a helicopter in the middle of the largest military base... kick down his door, grab him, put him in handcuffs, read him his rights, put him in a helicopter... and you're asking me why we didn't do that in five other places at the same time!?" pic.twitter.com/Pm9Jy1AKp3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 4, 2026

I'll give Marco Rubio credit for having to confront this level of stupidity and maintaining his composure. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) January 4, 2026

You know he returns to the White House and laughs about these interviews with Vice President JD Vance.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton also appeared with Brennan on Sunday. He had to stare down her malleable mug. (WATCH)

Watch Margaret Brennan's body language and facial expressions toward Tom Cotton



She is one of the most hostile and condescending interviewers toward Republicans pic.twitter.com/Xkxtkuf3KH — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) January 4, 2026

Margaret hates Republicans, and it shows. pic.twitter.com/f3kgVGw9QR — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) January 4, 2026

It’s like she cannot control her own face.

I don’t speak leftie I can’t read her face.

Not very professional. — Juliana the D (@Juliana_CHGO) January 5, 2026

Kinda of cute if you are into Demons! — Scott beaton (@Scottbeatotyl0) January 5, 2026

She takes smarmy to the next level. Just horrible at her job. — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) January 4, 2026

You would think someone on set would pull her aside to tell her to can her on-air circus sideshow.

Commenters wonder why Republicans are so eager to encounter her vindictive visage.

Why do they consistently go on her show ? I don’t get it — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 4, 2026

They think they need the exposure in some cases, some have the ego to think they can "own" her... hilariously @JDVance and @SecRubio *are* sharp enough to spike @margbrennan like a volleyball. — Sven10077 (@sven10077) January 5, 2026

@newsbusters & other conservative websites love to show the clips of @marcorubio "owning the libs". Margaret doesn't realize that her hostile approach to interviewing members of the @POTUS administration helps Trump supporters. — Oakville Jays (@Oakvillejaysfan) January 5, 2026

They enjoy making her look stupid when answering her poorly thought out condescending "gotcha" questions. — Jay (@RkyMtnBlues) January 5, 2026

Because she's dumb as a post and they can run circles around her. — The League of Embarassed Journalists (@mediapostate) January 4, 2026

I started the DC Shrews meme almost a year ago.



The DC Quadrumvirate of Shrews is at it again. Margaret's about to have an aneurysm. 😉 pic.twitter.com/gJ7hWksgpw — wyntre (@Wyntre999) January 5, 2026

Each one of these ‘journalists’ has her own uniquely annoying quirk. Kristen Walker has her intense 'I'm serious' stare, Martha Raddatz mumbles like she's chewing a radish, and Abby Phillip has her condescending way of always interrupting conservative guests. But nothing beats Brennan’s warping facial features.

