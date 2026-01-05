VIP
Facial Tensions: X Users React to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan’s Cringey Contorting Countenance

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on January 05, 2026
Townhall Media

You could say Margaret Brennan puts the ‘face’ in Face the Nation. The CBS News host is known more for her countenance contorting than her reporting. Every Sunday, Brennan’s facial reactions tell the real story as she debates Republican guests and loses badly.

Here’s more. (READ)

She ran the gamut of grimaces during two back-and-forths with Republicans.

Check out this segment with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Brennan put her 'best' faces forward for this one. (WATCH)

You know he returns to the White House and laughs about these interviews with Vice President JD Vance.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton also appeared with Brennan on Sunday. He had to stare down her malleable mug. (WATCH)

You would think someone on set would pull her aside to tell her to can her on-air circus sideshow.

Commenters wonder why Republicans are so eager to encounter her vindictive visage.

Each one of these ‘journalists’ has her own uniquely annoying quirk. Kristen Walker has her intense 'I'm serious' stare, Martha Raddatz mumbles like she's chewing a radish, and Abby Phillip has her condescending way of always interrupting conservative guests. But nothing beats Brennan’s warping facial features.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

