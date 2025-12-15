VIP
Jeremy London Warns That MAGA Will Cheer Reiner's Death, Trips SPECTACULARLY on His Own Charlie Kirk Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on December 15, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were tragically found dead in their home on Sunday, December 14th, and their son has been questioned as a possible suspect. And as much as we made fun of Reiner for his political ideas and beliefs, we here at Twitchy are heartbroken for the Reiners.

Of course, our pals on the Left assume we'll do what they do and cheer when people we disagree with politically die.

Or are murdered.

And while there may well be a few (we are not robots), the general feeling on the Right about this murder is horror, sadness, and prayers for the family. 

Sorry to disappoint Jeremy London about the 'matagverse':

Brace yourself.

Right.

Sounds to us like London is projecting his own hatred onto a whole group of innocent people. Wouldn't be the first time, but man, you'd think he'd at least look through his own posts before saying something so stupid.

Seems London is the one celebrating the death of a political adversary:

Oops.

Oh, and about that HATEFUL 'magatverse'?

Huh, we're not seeing a whole lot of hate from the MAGATVERSE, Jeremy.

Not even a little bit.

Wouldn't it be amazing if London learned a thing or two here? We're not holding our breath, but still... 

