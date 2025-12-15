Jeremy London Warns That MAGA Will Cheer Reiner's Death, Trips SPECTACULARLY on His Own Charlie Kirk Post

As Twitchy readers know, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were tragically found dead in their home on Sunday, December 14th, and their son has been questioned as a possible suspect. And as much as we made fun of Reiner for his political ideas and beliefs, we here at Twitchy are heartbroken for the Reiners.

Of course, our pals on the Left assume we'll do what they do and cheer when people we disagree with politically die.

Or are murdered.

And while there may well be a few (we are not robots), the general feeling on the Right about this murder is horror, sadness, and prayers for the family.

Sorry to disappoint Jeremy London about the 'matagverse':

Reiner hated Trump, so brace yourself for some nasty comments coming from the magatverse — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) December 15, 2025

Brace yourself.

Right.

Sounds to us like London is projecting his own hatred onto a whole group of innocent people. Wouldn't be the first time, but man, you'd think he'd at least look through his own posts before saying something so stupid.

Seems London is the one celebrating the death of a political adversary:

Oops.

Oh, and about that HATEFUL 'magatverse'?

I’m MAGA. My heart goes out to his friends and family. — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) December 15, 2025

Conservative. Praying peace and comfort as those that loved him mourn and navigate such a tragic loss. — Thinker (@bebesunshine) December 15, 2025

We're not built like that. — SlowBaby420 (@SlowBaby420) December 15, 2025

I’m maga and this is heartbreaking.. no one deserves to die like that, absolutely heartbreaking — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) December 15, 2025

I hope his family finds peace and closure — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) December 15, 2025

Huh, we're not seeing a whole lot of hate from the MAGATVERSE, Jeremy.

Don't worry.



We won't treat Reiner the way you treated Charlie Kirk — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) December 15, 2025

We’re not like y’all.

Political differences aside. May he rest in peace. It’s a tragedy. — Mariana (@texaspundit_) December 15, 2025

You'd be wrong for the most part.



I was a fan of his work, not a fan of his politics and hateful rhetoric toward MAGA.



My prayers go out to his loved ones. May he and his wife's memory be a blessing — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) December 15, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Wouldn't it be amazing if London learned a thing or two here? We're not holding our breath, but still...

