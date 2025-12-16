IsLaMoPhObIA! AOC Literally Just Turned Into the Most Famous Norm MacDonald Joke of All and LOL-HOOBOY

Having a phobia implies that one has an irrational fear of something, and that something is usually harmless.

So every time some moron on the Left screeches about Islamophobia, we just shake our heads because people all around the world have good reason to be afraid of Islam and what it creates in movements and in people. In other words, when we see Muslims kill a bunch of people over and over again, our fears are more than rational, as Congressman Randy Fine points out:

A Muslim immigrant burning holocaust survivors alive in Colorado wasn’t enough.



A Muslim immigrant executing National Guardsmen in Washington wasn’t enough.



Muslim immigrants attacking and killing non-Muslims in Australia wasn’t enough.



9/11 wasn’t enough.



October 7th… — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) December 15, 2025

Post continues:

... wasn’t enough. Now the FBI has announced they have arrested five Muslim terrorists who were planning Muslim terror attacks on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles and New Orleans. This has to stop. Diversity is not our strength. Diversity has become suicidal. It is time for a Muslim travel ban, radical deportations of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants, and citizenship revocations wherever possible. Mainstream Muslims have declared war on us. The least we can do is kick them the hell out of America.

Whoa. Brutal stuff, right?

And yet, he's not wrong.

That, and he set AOC up to literally become Norm MacDonald's most famous joke:

The normalization and acceptance of Islamophobia in our politics is disgusting.



Our Muslim neighbors are not Republicans’ scapegoats for antisemitic attacks and Trump’s failed policies.



We must absolutely condemn Islamophobia loudly and hold those perpetuating it accountable. https://t.co/kuYOILzR66 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 15, 2025

They're always more concerned about how mean we're being to terrorists than they are about what the terrorists are doing to Americans.

They suck.

Literally.

I've never once heard you say a "fear of Christians" is disgusting.



Why is that? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 16, 2025

It’s not Islamophobia to identify a trend. — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) December 15, 2025

Not even a little bit.

You really should add Parody to your account profile at this point. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 16, 2025

No need.

We all know she's nothing more than a parody already.

