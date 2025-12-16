IsLaMoPhObIA! AOC Literally Just Turned Into the Most Famous Norm MacDonald Joke of All and LOL-HOOBOY

Woman Who Married Her Bro LIED?! No Way! About Ilhan Omar's Claim ICE...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on December 16, 2025

Having a phobia implies that one has an irrational fear of something, and that something is usually harmless. 

So every time some moron on the Left screeches about Islamophobia, we just shake our heads because people all around the world have good reason to be afraid of Islam and what it creates in movements and in people. In other words, when we see Muslims kill a bunch of people over and over again, our fears are more than rational, as Congressman Randy Fine points out:

Post continues:

... wasn’t enough. Now the FBI has announced they have arrested five Muslim terrorists who were planning Muslim terror attacks on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

This has to stop.

Diversity is not our strength.

Diversity has become suicidal. 

It is time for a Muslim travel ban, radical deportations of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants, and citizenship revocations wherever possible. Mainstream Muslims have declared war on us.  

The least we can do is kick them the hell out of America.

Whoa. Brutal stuff, right?

And yet, he's not wrong.

That, and he set AOC up to literally become Norm MacDonald's most famous joke:

They're always more concerned about how mean we're being to terrorists than they are about what the terrorists are doing to Americans.

They suck.

Literally.

Not even a little bit.

No need.

We all know she's nothing more than a parody already.

