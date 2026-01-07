VIP
Greenland Belongs with America: Strategic Imperative, Mineral Riches, and Ending Danish At...
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in...
What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against...
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After...
GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... &...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing...
VIP
Somebody Hand These Minnesota Dems Blaming ICE a Mirror and a Resignation Letter...
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying...
What’s Really Going on With Greenland and the New CDC Vaccine Rules
Tim Walz Is Screwed: Bombshell Surveillance and Intimidation Fraud Uncovered?
Oh Canada! Toronto Star's Weird Worry After Maduro's Capture
ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About...

CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate Florida Man

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 07, 2026
@aelfred_D

With renewed buzz about the United States buying (not invading) Greenland, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been given another title — governor of Greenland. This comes directly on the heels of his being appointed as the next president of Venezuela.

Advertisement

CBS News actually showed a sense of humor with a piece on all of the AI memes of Rubio going around X, dubbing him "the ultimate Florida man."

"… has led to a series of AI memes that are taking the internet by storm."

Recommended

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Or, hopefully, vice president. He deserves the highest of all high honors, and we don't mean being the Michelin Man.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE GREENLAND MARCO RUBIO VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE
Grateful Calvin
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis
Doug P.
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE Agents
justmindy
GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... & We are HERE FOR IT
Laura W.
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After Shooting Incident
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE Grateful Calvin
Advertisement