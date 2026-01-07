CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate Florida Man

With renewed buzz about the United States buying (not invading) Greenland, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been given another title — governor of Greenland. This comes directly on the heels of his being appointed as the next president of Venezuela.

Advertisement

CBS News actually showed a sense of humor with a piece on all of the AI memes of Rubio going around X, dubbing him "the ultimate Florida man."

Marco Rubio has become one of the most influential figures in U.S. foreign policy and President Trump's point man on Venezuela. That's in addition to his roles as Secretary of State, interim National Security Advisor, acting National Archivist and USAID chief. Rubio's portfolio… pic.twitter.com/MglY7s4Zqw — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) January 7, 2026

"… has led to a series of AI memes that are taking the internet by storm."

BEING MARCO: Rubio is Trump's go-to 'Acting Secretary'. Here's Marco finding out he's got to run Venezuela, Iran, Canada, Minnesota, Hilton, and Greenland... What am I missing? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iyRskXRde9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 6, 2026

Interim Ayatollah and President of Venezuela Marco Rubio take questions from reporters.



In Greenland. pic.twitter.com/HbwPT2p8CH — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 6, 2026

Marco Rubio finding out he’s now the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packer’s opening playoff game against the Chicago Bears this weekend pic.twitter.com/kKN5AGv7vL — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2026

Marco Rubio finding out he’s the new offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/DYW41j8v78 — John James (@JohnJamesMI) January 7, 2026

Marco Rubio learning he’s being put in command of the Bajor Sector. pic.twitter.com/kBcq3sDtTM — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) January 6, 2026

The year is 40,999



Marco Rubio conjointly holds the titles of:



Master of the Adeptus Administratum

Ecclesiarch of the Adeptus Ministorum

Representative of the Inquisition

Grand Provost Marshal of the Adeptus Arbites pic.twitter.com/6DmxRxpTv9 — Dr. Alexander S. Burns (@KKriegeBlog) January 7, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing that he ALSO now may have to become the Governor of Greenland 🇬🇱

😆😆 pic.twitter.com/bmr8gRzfQ5 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) January 6, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he has to rule the Imperium of Man from his Golden Throne pic.twitter.com/ELpyaCpjmb — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 7, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he’s gonna be President. pic.twitter.com/GZS1cM4fTC — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) January 6, 2026

Or, hopefully, vice president. He deserves the highest of all high honors, and we don't mean being the Michelin Man.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.