Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Earlier today there was an ICE operation in Minneapolis and leftists showed up in an attempt to block federal officers from enforcing federal laws. The attempts to block ICE from accessing certain areas included trying to block roads. One woman who was in a vehicle appeared to be attempting to block a road and refused commands to get out of the car.

With one ICE officer still in front of the car, the driver moved forward and was shot through the front of the windshield.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is sounding extra defiant now (he's got nothing else to lose what with being up to his neck in social services fraud in his state):

🚨 Tim Walz just said that Minnesota is "at war with our federal government." pic.twitter.com/GlRR7p4ABr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2026

That sounds pretty insurrection-y, Tampon Tim. Maybe the Democrat "rules" have changed.

Nancy Pelosi is now echoing what will be a glossing over of all the details and legal issues at play as evidenced by this post:

The killing of an unarmed woman by a masked federal agent in Minneapolis is a moral outrage and a betrayal of American values. There has been no justification offered—only deception and deflection from those in charge.



Accountability for this killing is not optional. As we pray… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 7, 2026

Well, "unarmed" needs clarification.

Behind the wheel of a 4,000 pound vehicle is not unarmed. — Luke Hunsinger (@LukeHunsinger93) January 7, 2026

Pelosi has been reminded that Ashli Babbitt was also unarmed (and not even behind the wheel of a large vehicle) but that didn't seem to matter.

Have you ever heard of vehicular homicide? — Christina (@AmericanChrissy) January 7, 2026

Pelosi hopes nobody else ever has heard of that, and for the recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger baby killer of the year award to express "moral outrage" about anything is nauseating.

1.) she is ordered out of her car

2.) she refuses

3.) she backs up

4.) she drives forward into an ice agent

5.) ice agent pulls out gun only when she starts moving forward INTO HIS BODY

6.) self defense

7.) case closed pic.twitter.com/zLJCHHig3J — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 7, 2026

Earlier Jonathan Turley had some reality checks for the Democrats about what can constitute legal self-defense but Pelosi won't bother to care about that because the narrative is all that matters to her right now.

