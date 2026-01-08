Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery WH Press Briefing

The legacy media has settled on its fake narrative for Wednesday’s ICE shooting in Minneapolis. The real story is that a leftist activist was using her vehicle to block ICE from arresting illegal aliens. When one agent told her to exit her vehicle, she backed up and then sped towards another ICE agent. He fatally shot her in self-defense as her SUV struck him. This is all clear from multiple videos of the event. However, the legacy media is presenting the story as the tale of a single mother poet who was protesting ICE and, through no fault of her own, was shot and murdered by an ICE agent.

Vice President JD Vance called out the legacy media lies to the faces of ‘journalists’ during a White House press briefing on Thursday. (WATCH)

Holy crap. JD Vance going SCORCHED EARTH on the corrupt, lying, leftist legacy media complex is the best thing you’re going to see today.



Every word of this needed to be said, and every second of it needs to be watched.



Bravo @VP 👏 pic.twitter.com/xfC2pvAWaf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

Well said JD! — wilder😎🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) January 8, 2026

He’s so damn good. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

He really is. It’s nice to have a Republican VP with a spine for a change.

Posters were impressed by the fiery Vance and wish other members of the GOP would follow suit.

No one can articulate this quite like JD. Absolutely devastates these propagandist clowns. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

Vance is doing something that the broader GOP always refuses to do. Go on the offensive with the legacy media and their false narratives. — Russell (@russell_m) January 8, 2026

Angry, truth-telling and righteously indignant JD Vance is my favorite JD Vance!



Full speed ahead. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) January 8, 2026

@JDVance is PISSED about the FAKE NEWS Media’s handling of the ICE shooting yesterday and I AM SOOO HERE FOR IT!!!😅💪🏼🇺🇸THANK YOU, Sir, for SAYING WHAT ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ WANT SAID!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q6A3JDs0mi — SassERevere🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸❤️ (@BadBitchCornPop) January 8, 2026

He genuinely spoke for many of us who are tired of the legacy media’s lies and the obvious water-carrying its ‘journalists’ do for their fellow Democrats.

Commenters say don’t be surprised if ‘journos’ claim that Vance attacked them ‘for doing their jobs’ or other similar nonsense.

Has there ever been a VP like this? Awesome 😎 — NotJohnCheese (@NotJohnCheese) January 8, 2026

Media gonna cry victim now and claim they were attacked by vance. — monticellos child (@otherguy0911) January 8, 2026

No more politely asking them to correct course, public humiliation until they start to just give facts without spin. — MSCasey (@AmericanMimi71) January 8, 2026

If only those reporters will listen!! Let’s hope there is a change in the media — Eileen Gordon (@EJGordon99) January 8, 2026

‘Journalists’ are notorious for their inability to self-reflect or feel embarrassment and shame. None is going to magically morph into a genuine journalist. They’ll stay the course and never admit they're wrong, even as the last legacy media outlet shutters.

