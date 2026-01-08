Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE...
Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery WH Press Briefing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The legacy media has settled on its fake narrative for Wednesday’s ICE shooting in Minneapolis. The real story is that a leftist activist was using her vehicle to block ICE from arresting illegal aliens. When one agent told her to exit her vehicle, she backed up and then sped towards another ICE agent. He fatally shot her in self-defense as her SUV struck him. This is all clear from multiple videos of the event. However, the legacy media is presenting the story as the tale of a single mother poet who was protesting ICE and, through no fault of her own, was shot and murdered by an ICE agent.

Vice President JD Vance called out the legacy media lies to the faces of ‘journalists’ during a White House press briefing on Thursday. (WATCH)

He really is. It’s nice to have a Republican VP with a spine for a change.

Posters were impressed by the fiery Vance and wish other members of the GOP would follow suit.

He genuinely spoke for many of us who are tired of the legacy media’s lies and the obvious water-carrying its ‘journalists’ do for their fellow Democrats.

Commenters say don’t be surprised if ‘journos’ claim that Vance attacked them ‘for doing their jobs’ or other similar nonsense.

‘Journalists’ are notorious for their inability to self-reflect or feel embarrassment and shame. None is going to magically morph into a genuine journalist. They’ll stay the course and never admit they're wrong, even as the last legacy media outlet shutters.

