OOPS! Gavin Newsom Just Accidentally Exposed Democrats' LIES About Tax-Funded FREEBIES for Illegals (Vid)

Welp, leave it to Governor Hair-Gel to give up his own party so he can brag about something he's done that he thinks is a good thing. Perhaps he missed the Democratic memo reminding their members to lie about giving illegals taxpayer money ...

Advertisement

Watch this:

During the Democrat Shutdown, the media and Democrats repeatedly insisted that illegal aliens do NOT receive taxpayer-funded health care.



Now, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has EXPOSED his own party for their lies. As we told you, the Democrats promoted AND provided FREE health… pic.twitter.com/I33De923bO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 16, 2025

Post continues:

... for illegal aliens - paid for by American taxpayers.

Say it ain't so. Democrats have been insisting that taxpayer dollars are not used to give illegals benefits of any kind, especially not free health care.

Guess that was a damn lie - if only we were surprised.

Truth be told, we'd actually only be surprised if they weren't lying about illegals getting freebies at our expense.

🚨Gavin Newsom has become one of the best ad creators for Republicans in a DECADE!



While his party lies about NOT giving healthcare benefits to illegals…



…he brags about it!



Thanks, Gavin! pic.twitter.com/Me0j8on5z0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2025

Seriously, the GOP should play this clip on repeat for the midterms.

And certainly not the first time the truth has leaked out. pic.twitter.com/IglxcheLDp — Plein Crazy (@PleinCrazy) December 16, 2025

James Brown spilling the beans. Ahem.

Remember when Democrats and their media mouthpieces screamed bloody murder during the so-called "Schumer Shutdown" that illegal aliens absolutely do NOT get taxpayer-funded health care? They lied through their teeth, insisting it was just a racist myth. Fast forward to California… — Jungleball2 (@JungleBall_2) December 16, 2025

What this user said.

They lied through their TEETH.

Those who financed illegal aliens should be considered guilty of theft and fraud by spending taxpayers money! — WolfgangDemski🇺🇸🦅 (@wolliswolf93361) December 16, 2025

Heck, like many of our readers, we'd just be glad to see someone do something about it at this point.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Holy BILL OF RIGHTS, Batman! 'Pissed Off Liberal Royal' Posts BIGGEST Gun Control Self-Own EVER and LOL

Well, Well, WELL ... Newsom Has DAMNING Connection to 2 of the 5 'Turtle Liberation' Bombing Suspects

No Words: Mark Halperin Shares Disturbing News from Brown University Victim Ella Cook's Family (Vid)

Woman Who Married Her Bro LIED?! No Way! About Ilhan Omar's Claim ICE Pulled Her Son Over? Yeah... No

IsLaMoPhObIA! AOC Literally Just Turned Into the Most Famous Norm MacDonald Joke of All and LOL-HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!