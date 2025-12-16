FBI Handing Over 'BOMBSHELL' Memos to Congress About Biden's Mar-A-Lago Raid That Could...
OOPS! Gavin Newsom Just Accidentally Exposed Democrats' LIES About Tax-Funded FREEBIES for Illegals (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Welp, leave it to Governor Hair-Gel to give up his own party so he can brag about something he's done that he thinks is a good thing. Perhaps he missed the Democratic memo reminding their members to lie about giving illegals taxpayer money ... 

Watch this:

Post continues:

... for illegal aliens - paid for by American taxpayers.

Say it ain't so. Democrats have been insisting that taxpayer dollars are not used to give illegals benefits of any kind, especially not free health care.

Guess that was a damn lie - if only we were surprised.

Truth be told, we'd actually only be surprised if they weren't lying about illegals getting freebies at our expense.

Seriously, the GOP should play this clip on repeat for the midterms.

James Brown spilling the beans. Ahem.

What this user said.

They lied through their TEETH.

Heck, like many of our readers, we'd just be glad to see someone do something about it at this point. 

Just sayin'.

