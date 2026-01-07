CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls 'Very Foxy'

Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 07, 2026
CNN

As you know, yesterday was for Democrats the high holy day of the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building in 2021 — the fifth anniversary, in fact. As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, Senate Democrats spiked the cringe meter by holding a candlelight vigil on the Capitol steps while singing "God Bless America." Of course, Sen. Chuck Schumer, who had called January 6 worse than Pearl Harbor, was front and center.

CNN senior media reporter was busy looking to see how the cable news and broadcast networks would commemorate the fifth anniversary of grandmothers parading through the Capitol, and he had an extra-close eye on CBS News, now that it's under the editorial control of Bari Weiss. Stelter reported that several CBS staffers were "aghast" at the coverage of the anniversary on the CBS Evening News.

Here's the offending 17 seconds.

And? That's what happened. We are all aware of what happened in 2021. This is what happened in 2025. January 6 protesters whom President Trump had pardoned marched in DC, while Extreme Hakeem Jeffries accused the president of whitewashing it. We don't know about you, but this looks like a normal news report.

Ah, yes, Weiss' evil plan to turn CBS News into a clone of Fox News. Because she's MAGA.

It was a straight news report. Here's what happened and what was said.

No! They can't ever let it die!

Oh, no, not ridiculed by "media types" — the same media types who have cratered trust in mainstream journalism.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

