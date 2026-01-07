CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls 'Very Foxy'

As you know, yesterday was for Democrats the high holy day of the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building in 2021 — the fifth anniversary, in fact. As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, Senate Democrats spiked the cringe meter by holding a candlelight vigil on the Capitol steps while singing "God Bless America." Of course, Sen. Chuck Schumer, who had called January 6 worse than Pearl Harbor, was front and center.

CNN senior media reporter was busy looking to see how the cable news and broadcast networks would commemorate the fifth anniversary of grandmothers parading through the Capitol, and he had an extra-close eye on CBS News, now that it's under the editorial control of Bari Weiss. Stelter reported that several CBS staffers were "aghast" at the coverage of the anniversary on the CBS Evening News.

Here's the offending 17 seconds.

Some high-profile CBS News staffers were aghast last night when Tony Dokoupil's brief mention of the Jan. 6 anniversary was a both-sides mess. This very Foxy clip ricocheted around social media and was ridiculed by media types: pic.twitter.com/YWIKwKXKkv — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2026

And? That's what happened. We are all aware of what happened in 2021. This is what happened in 2025. January 6 protesters whom President Trump had pardoned marched in DC, while Extreme Hakeem Jeffries accused the president of whitewashing it. We don't know about you, but this looks like a normal news report.

As @oliverdarcy wrote in Status last night, the rebooted newscast is becoming "a source of embarrassment and growing alarm inside the network's newsroom." (But perhaps this is all part of the Bari Weiss plan.) https://t.co/8Iq4YQwB1L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2026

Ah, yes, Weiss' evil plan to turn CBS News into a clone of Fox News. Because she's MAGA.

It is always interesting to me how the propaganda press cannot tolerate any deviation whatsoever from their carefully scripted lines. It is also funny to me to think that being ridiculed by “media types “would be anything other than an honor. https://t.co/c9g8uWEron — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 7, 2026

I and everyone I call a friend, aspire to be ridiculed from "media types."



One must set reasonable and attainable goals in life. — Harrison Bergeron (Un-aborted Thought Criminal) (@thekahoona) January 7, 2026

Foxy would be to editorialize in a way that favors Republicans.



In the clip, the reporter did a "x said this, y said that."



I.e. reporting 101.



Brian Stelter is upset this *wasn't* Foxy enough. — Gregor Baszak (@gregorbas1) January 7, 2026

What I heard from Tony Dokoupil was what we used to call objective journalism. He stated a fact (pardoned J6ers marched in DC) & then gave quotes from both sides of the aisle. Seems like Bari Weiss is off to a good start. The partisan journos should take notes instead of whining. — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) January 7, 2026

It was a straight news report. Here's what happened and what was said.

Having a national broadcast that shows both sides is shocking. We are so used to January 6th being portrayed as more evil than Pearl Harbor and Trump as the evil doer that anything that refers to it like this is almost an out-of-body experience. — Ivan "New and Improved" Alaska (@Ivanalaska) January 7, 2026

CBS dared to squeak a bit of "news" into its propaganda???? — RG (@RGfree290) January 7, 2026

The thing is…when the facts change, your position has to change otherwise, you’re not a credible person. We now know the damn facts. — Reagan_Girl (@81ReaganGirl) January 7, 2026

ABC's Good Morning America never even mentioned it yesterday or today. Pretty sure that's a bigger "problem" for your crowd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2026

No! They can't ever let it die!

He’s literally just telling what happened. Basic journalism. @bariweiss, happy to come on board to help out when you fire the staffers who were ‘aghast’ at journalism — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) January 7, 2026

Seems like a fair report — DebtCliff (@DebtCliff) January 7, 2026

They were aghast? Tough. Either resign or immediately start looking for a new job. — Greg Clark (@EyeOnPuertoRico) January 7, 2026

Heaven forbid an even portrayal. This is why old media is irrelevant. There is nothing to gain from incomplete and inaccurate reports. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) January 7, 2026

Oh, no, not ridiculed by "media types" — the same media types who have cratered trust in mainstream journalism.

***

