Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016...
Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As...
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t...
VIP
Cory Booker Says ‘ICE Was Here’ Nativity Sends Message That We’re All God’s...
Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrori...
After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three...
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...

Dem Chuck Schumer Says Obliterating Narco-Terrorists Who Poison Americans Really Turns His Stomach

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:39 AM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fake tough guy Democrat Chuck Schumer laughably claims he ‘stormed’ up to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express his stomach-churning love for obliterated Venezuelan narco-terrorists. Schumer said that his briefing on the Trump administration's drug boat blasting strategy was unsatisfying. Ah, too bad. Here's some Pepto, Chuckie.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

A livid Chuck Schumer reveals he STORMED up to Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, announcing the narco-terrorist strikes "turn my stomach!"

Chuck can't stand seeing American-killers get blown up.

"I demanded to Hegseth's FACE he let every senator see the unedited video...I've seen it. It turns your stomach! It is awful!!!"

"What the hell is Hegseth hiding!?"

Sadly, Chuck came out empty-handed: "We had a DEEPLY unsatisfying briefing."

Hold onto your dinner, here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

Even Schumer’s ‘sincerity’ is scripted by his staff.

Posters say that the aging Democrat Senator being outraged is a good thing.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If Schumer’s mad, we should be glad. It’s true because it rhymes.

Many posters say Schumer’s always turning stomachs, and it’s not just because of his incompetent grilling.

The cheese seals in the rawness of the meat. Yum!

Commenters say they’re starting to think there’s more to Democrats and their objections to blowing up narco-terrorists.

Advertisement

Like illegal aliens, Democrats value the lives of foreign drug runners over Americans. At least that’s the message they’re sending out to voters loud and clear. It's really too much to stomach.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CARTELS CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY MARCO RUBIO PETE HEGSETH VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016 WH ‘Win’
Warren Squire
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrorist Orgs
Brett T.
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Brett T.
Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As He Claimed
Warren Squire
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t Be Intimidated
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement