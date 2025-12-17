Dem Chuck Schumer Says Obliterating Narco-Terrorists Who Poison Americans Really Turns His Stomach

Fake tough guy Democrat Chuck Schumer laughably claims he ‘stormed’ up to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express his stomach-churning love for obliterated Venezuelan narco-terrorists. Schumer said that his briefing on the Trump administration's drug boat blasting strategy was unsatisfying. Ah, too bad. Here's some Pepto, Chuckie.

Here's more.

A livid Chuck Schumer reveals he STORMED up to Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, announcing the narco-terrorist strikes "turn my stomach!" Chuck can't stand seeing American-killers get blown up. "I demanded to Hegseth's FACE he let every senator see the unedited video...I've seen it. It turns your stomach! It is awful!!!" "What the hell is Hegseth hiding!?" Sadly, Chuck came out empty-handed: "We had a DEEPLY unsatisfying briefing."

Hold onto your dinner, here's Schumer.

🚨 BREAKING: A livid Chuck Schumer reveals he STORMED up to Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, announcing the narco-terrorist strikes "turn my stomach!"



Chuck can't stand seeing American-killers get blown up.



"I demanded to Hegseth's FACE he let every senator see the unedited… pic.twitter.com/7PbBrB7Uxl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

I’m sure Pete was shaking in his boots…🥴 — Amy Wolpers, DCC (@AmyWolpers) December 17, 2025

So sincere he has to read his sincere talking points from a piece of paper. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) December 17, 2025

Even Schumer’s ‘sincerity’ is scripted by his staff.

Posters say that the aging Democrat Senator being outraged is a good thing.

Him being so upset proves that what we are doing is the right thing. — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) December 16, 2025

He's a total disgrace. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

If it's "awful" and "turning Chuck's stomach", then I want more of it! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) December 16, 2025

That just means it's good for America. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

If Schumer’s mad, we should be glad. It’s true because it rhymes.

Many posters say Schumer’s always turning stomachs, and it’s not just because of his incompetent grilling.

Did Chuck ever stop to think that maybe he turns many people’s stomachs? — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) December 16, 2025

But he makes a mean cheeseburger. — Mark Moynihan (@MarkMoynihan19) December 16, 2025

Chuck Schumer is not qualified to man a grill. Our BBQs deserve better.



He must resign. https://t.co/jSKMpHbJr2 pic.twitter.com/6yLnlHcceW — Bents (@BanditBents) December 5, 2025

Probably what turned his stomach is a flashback to one of his home grilled cheeseburgers. — Horse Sense (@the_capper_) December 17, 2025

The cheese seals in the rawness of the meat. Yum!

Commenters say they’re starting to think there’s more to Democrats and their objections to blowing up narco-terrorists.

These people who are getting upset about the cartels going down.....

hmmm. It causes me to wonder why they should be.

I think a lot of politicians may have had their hands in the 'cookie jar'. — Megan Kennedy *** (@blupony3) December 17, 2025

If you’re against sinking drug boats and eliminating the people operating them, you’re probably getting paid by a cartel. — WSG (@WScottGordon) December 17, 2025

Americans dying from drug overdoses doesn’t bother Chuckie at all though? Weird… — PigWar (@PigWar) December 16, 2025

Like illegal aliens, Democrats value the lives of foreign drug runners over Americans. At least that’s the message they’re sending out to voters loud and clear. It's really too much to stomach.

