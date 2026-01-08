Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua...
Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting Airbrushes Out Facts

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on January 08, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Mark Halperin has a great question for major news organizations. How are they not showing the actual videos clearly indicating Renee Good accelerated toward ICE officers? They are going out of their way to hide it from the public.

Oh, America can see it all in real time.

That would have been a good start. 

They must presume their dwindling audience is Left leaning and they are catering to them.

It's what they do. Call it Modus Operandi. 

That's how it should be. 

Thank goodness for independent media. 

That's the really scary part.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

