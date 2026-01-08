Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting Airbrushes Out Facts

Mark Halperin has a great question for major news organizations. How are they not showing the actual videos clearly indicating Renee Good accelerated toward ICE officers? They are going out of their way to hide it from the public.

Can you imagine being a major news organization and publishing what purports to be a full deconstruction of what is shown by publicly available videos and NOT including the videos that show anything that cuts in favor of the shooter?



cc: @DrewHolden360 — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) January 8, 2026

Mark, we don’t have to imagine. https://t.co/dF7E2tIuBe — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) January 8, 2026

Oh, America can see it all in real time.

It just feels like a deliberate move by @washingtonpost to set on fire what precious little credibility it possesses to anyone to the right of MS Now. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 8, 2026

(I presume that’s who this is about. I got their email, read it, and had to log out from the internet while my brain attempted to reset) — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 8, 2026

Jeff Bezos should have fired everybody and started from scratch. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) January 8, 2026

That would have been a good start.

That’s what happens when you are part of a collapsing system and responsible for its collapse. The only thing WaPo can do is try to hold on to its last remaining shred of power, with a fraction of its former audience. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) January 8, 2026

They must presume their dwindling audience is Left leaning and they are catering to them.

SOP — Wesley J. Smith (@theWesleyJSmith) January 8, 2026

Yes. Easily. Did you not see the coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse self-defense shootings? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 8, 2026

It's what they do. Call it Modus Operandi.

I can easily imagine it. Our press has been entirely dysfunctional for years and feed the public little more than pre-digested leftist agitprop. The sooner they all fail economically, the better (e.g. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). — Jack Howarth (@JackWHowarth) January 8, 2026

Sadly, yes.



They practice journalisming, a low form of journalism. I prefer reporting. Give me the information and I’ll decide what I make of it. — Serenely Tenacious (@SerenelyMyself) January 8, 2026

That's how it should be.

Mark, you've been in this environment your whole adult life. Why does this surprise you? I'm a nobody and I'm not shocked. This is to be expected. — The Other Kid (@TheOtherK1d) January 8, 2026

It’s been this way for years, Mark. This is “hands up, don’t shoot” all over again. pic.twitter.com/eGI2Tn4e9c — John I Sanders (@js_avvamericano) January 8, 2026

Only if you’ve been in a coma for the last half-century can you NOT imagine (nay, EXPECT) it. — Jim Vinoski (@JimVinoski) January 8, 2026

I can because it’s what the Propaganda media does. Thats why independent media is taking over. Thank you Mark. — Steve Pauley (@SteveP468) January 8, 2026

Thank goodness for independent media.

And then imagine about half the country buying into it. — Benji n Me 🇺🇸 ⭕️🙌🏻🙏🏻⭕️ 🇺🇸 (@Benji_n_me) January 8, 2026

That's the really scary part.

