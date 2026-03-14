'This Is So Cheap'! CNN Journo Continues Torching Media Credibility By Selectively Quoting Pete Hegseth

Another narrative generator for the Democratic Party's talking points memo is at it again. By "narrative generator for the Democratic Party" we of course are talking about self-described "journalists," many of which of late have come across as nothing short of cheerleaders for the Iranian regime, all because "Trump BAD!"

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CNN's had such a hack-tastic and embarrassing week we might as well continue focusing on that cable net and their "reporters." Natasha Bertrand covered Pete Hegseth's latest briefing this week, and we'll start with this post from the presser:

Hegseth is now going through what he calls “fake headlines” about the war. Hasn’t yet mentioned the four service members killed yesterday when their KC-135 crashed. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 13, 2026

Now for the completely expected selective quote:

Hegseth on the KC-135 crash: “Bad things can happen” in war.

Caine starts out with a tribute to those killed. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 13, 2026

If you were guessing there was more context to that short quote, you'd be correct.

There’s a reason she disabled comments. https://t.co/9Lqu5P20nS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 14, 2026

Here's what Hegseth said:

This is so cheap. He actually said, “War is hell. War is chaos. And as we saw yesterday with the tragic crash of our KC-135 tanker, bad things can happen. American heroes, all of them.” Bertrand knows that, which is why she disabled replies. https://t.co/yAyPeOSIsq — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 14, 2026

CNN ‘reporter’ intentionally misrepresents Hegseth’s comments, locks replies. What he actually said:



"War is hell. War is chaos. And as we saw yesterday with the tragic crash of our KC-135 tanker, bad things can happen. American heroes, all of them."



CNN is on a real heater. https://t.co/BGuGP3W3eT pic.twitter.com/YBR0aMT1TF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2026

THIS. Is CNN.

Its honestly astounding just how dishonest the press and Democrats have been about this war. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 14, 2026

You might remember Bertrand as the "journalist" who wrote the "51 former intel officials say claims about Hunter Biden's laptop is likely a Russian disinfo campaign" report for Politico. That story was at least partly used as the basis to suspend or ban anyone reporting about the laptop and its contents. Bertrand's still writing with desired Democrat narratives in mind.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and in some cases rooting for the Iranian regime).

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