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'This Is So Cheap'! CNN Journo Continues Torching Media Credibility By Selectively Quoting Pete Hegseth

Doug P. | 11:16 AM on March 14, 2026
Meme screenshot

Another narrative generator for the Democratic Party's talking points memo is at it again. By "narrative generator for the Democratic Party" we of course are talking about self-described "journalists," many of which of late have come across as nothing short of cheerleaders for the Iranian regime, all because "Trump BAD!" 

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CNN's had such a hack-tastic and embarrassing week we might as well continue focusing on that cable net and their "reporters." Natasha Bertrand covered Pete Hegseth's latest briefing this week, and we'll start with this post from the presser: 

Now for the completely expected selective quote: 

If you were guessing there was more context to that short quote, you'd be correct.

Here's what Hegseth said:

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THIS. Is CNN.

You might remember Bertrand as the "journalist" who wrote the "51 former intel officials say claims about Hunter Biden's laptop is likely a Russian disinfo campaign" report for Politico. That story was at least partly used as the basis to suspend or ban anyone reporting about the laptop and its contents. Bertrand's still writing with desired Democrat narratives in mind. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and in some cases rooting for the Iranian regime). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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