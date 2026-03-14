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Abigail Spanberger Gets Help Figuring Out How the ODU Terrorist Was Able to Carry Out the Attack

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on March 14, 2026
Meme screenshot

As you'll see in her post, Abigail Spanberger is also a "former intelligence officer" which means she should probably have already figured some of this out, but she hasn't yet. So, the Democrat governor of Virginia got some assistance.

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Spanberger wants the FBI to provide more answers, though we already have some: 

How was the man with ISIS connections allowed to carry out that attack? Spanberger got some help answering that question:

"How could this happen" asks some of the people who have created the conditions that have allowed things like this to happen. 

Yep!

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Spanberger asks "how could this have happened, but she doesn't really want to know. We saw proof of that this week in her posts about the ODU attack that left out some key points, probably because they're inconvenient to her party. 

Hope all this helped, governor! Actually she'll likely end up finding a way to blame Trump and the Republicans. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda because we've all seen the tragic consequences the Left's soft on crime policies can have. 

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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