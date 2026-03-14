Abigail Spanberger Gets Help Figuring Out How the ODU Terrorist Was Able to Carry Out the Attack

As you'll see in her post, Abigail Spanberger is also a "former intelligence officer" which means she should probably have already figured some of this out, but she hasn't yet. So, the Democrat governor of Virginia got some assistance.

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Spanberger wants the FBI to provide more answers, though we already have some:

Virginians deserve to know how a man who was convicted on terrorism charges and spent time in federal prison could carry out the horrific attack at Old Dominion University.



As a former intelligence officer, I have serious concerns. A full FBI investigation is vitally important. pic.twitter.com/DGH0fVbaC2 — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2026

How was the man with ISIS connections allowed to carry out that attack? Spanberger got some help answering that question:

Just wait until you figure out what policies your party supports, you’re going to be furious — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 14, 2026

"How could this happen" asks some of the people who have created the conditions that have allowed things like this to happen.

Time to investigate your party and its policies https://t.co/4h0NT20EBo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 14, 2026

Yep!

Prefacing your statement by saying “As a former intelligence officer” doesn’t instill extra confidence.



Joe Biden let the ISIS terrorist out of jail early. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 14, 2026

Why don’t you try asking your buddy Joe Biden, whose administration released him EARLY from prison?



And after that, look in a mirror and take accountability for how your party’s own soft-on-crime policies pave the way for more tragedies like this. https://t.co/nnMRCzgtPu — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) March 13, 2026

Spanberger asks "how could this have happened, but she doesn't really want to know. We saw proof of that this week in her posts about the ODU attack that left out some key points, probably because they're inconvenient to her party.

It’s probably because he wasn’t denaturalized and deported by Obama’s DOJ after committing treason against the US. Lt. Col. Brandon Shah lost his life because Democrats didn’t want to lose a vote. https://t.co/VLSksDm5Ke — Wren Williams (@WrenWilliamsVA) March 14, 2026

Ah, Governor, as a fellow CIA alum, surely you know the real culprit: DNC's "hug-a-thug" policies that sprung this ISIS fanboy early. Soft on crime, hard on victims—classic Dem recipe for disaster. Virginians deserve answers, not excuses! #DNCfail https://t.co/JwVslzO0Zr — Rick de la Torre (@vrk_rick) March 14, 2026

Hope all this helped, governor! Actually she'll likely end up finding a way to blame Trump and the Republicans.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda because we've all seen the tragic consequences the Left's soft on crime policies can have.

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