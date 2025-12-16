VIP
Cory Booker Says ‘ICE Was Here’ Nativity Sends Message That We’re All God’s...
Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrori...
After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three...
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing...
Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
This Marine's Dream to Open a Cigar Lounge Was Shut Down by Government

Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t Be Intimidated

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitchy

A couple of weeks ago, this editor published a VIP piece about how sick he was of seeing Sen. Mark Kelly of the Seditious Six everywhere: the guy posted videos to X every day and appeared on every cable news network and podcast that would have him, all to play the tough guy act. Did you know his plane was shot down … well, almost shot down? Shot at. And a missile exploded next to his plane. If you didn't know that by now, you must have him blocked, because he repeats it all the time.

Advertisement

He's still going on about how President Donald Trump said he should be hanged.

The post continues:

… to threaten me with a court martial. Now they are threatening everything I fought and served for across twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy– all because I repeated something every service member is taught.

The United States has the most professional military in the world – I trust their integrity. What I don’t trust is Pete Hegseth, a recklessly unqualified secretary of defense who has already shown he will corrupt any process to make an example out of me and send a message to every veteran and every American that they shouldn’t speak out.

If Trump and Hegseth think this will stop me from doing what I’ve done every day of my adult life – fighting for this country – then they’ve got the wrong guy. Tomorrow, and the next day, I will keep doing my job representing Arizona.

Good … take care of Arizona. They deserve you; they voted for you.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Kelly on Monday posted yet another video:

Your job isn't to sow doubt among the troops that the orders coming down from the president are illegal, and you shouldn't follow them. Nor should you threaten to put on trial any member of the service who complies with those "illegal" orders.

Advertisement

But most of all, just shut up. Even for one day, if you do it.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MARK KELLY MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrorist Orgs
Brett T.
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Brett T.
Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders
Brett T.
After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
Brett T.
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement