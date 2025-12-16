Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t Be Intimidated

A couple of weeks ago, this editor published a VIP piece about how sick he was of seeing Sen. Mark Kelly of the Seditious Six everywhere: the guy posted videos to X every day and appeared on every cable news network and podcast that would have him, all to play the tough guy act. Did you know his plane was shot down … well, almost shot down? Shot at. And a missile exploded next to his plane. If you didn't know that by now, you must have him blocked, because he repeats it all the time.

He's still going on about how President Donald Trump said he should be hanged.

It should send a shiver down the spine of every patriotic American that the president and secretary of defense would abuse their power to come after me or anyone this way.



It wasn’t enough for Donald Trump to say I should be hanged. It wasn’t enough for Pete Hegseth to threaten… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 16, 2025

The post continues:

… to threaten me with a court martial. Now they are threatening everything I fought and served for across twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy– all because I repeated something every service member is taught. The United States has the most professional military in the world – I trust their integrity. What I don’t trust is Pete Hegseth, a recklessly unqualified secretary of defense who has already shown he will corrupt any process to make an example out of me and send a message to every veteran and every American that they shouldn’t speak out. If Trump and Hegseth think this will stop me from doing what I’ve done every day of my adult life – fighting for this country – then they’ve got the wrong guy. Tomorrow, and the next day, I will keep doing my job representing Arizona.

Good … take care of Arizona. They deserve you; they voted for you.

Kelly on Monday posted yet another video:

Tonight, we learned the Pentagon is escalating its review of me into "an official command investigation."



If Donald Trump or Pete Hegseth think they can stop me from doing my job and serving the American people, they've got the wrong guy. pic.twitter.com/wjKVr37vby — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 16, 2025

Your job isn't to sow doubt among the troops that the orders coming down from the president are illegal, and you shouldn't follow them. Nor should you threaten to put on trial any member of the service who complies with those "illegal" orders.

Nobody cares.

We’ve moved on.



You’ll have to find something else to exploit so you can run in 28. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 16, 2025

You are a disgrace Mark. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 16, 2025

Keep digging that hole. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) December 16, 2025

Maybe next time don’t tell our troops to disregard orders from the President of the United States. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 16, 2025

You knew your status in the #SeditiousSix was different than the other five since you are still military connected. You played the card anyway so accept the consequences of YOUR actions. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) December 16, 2025

Why did you claim Administration " pitting" military and intelligence agencies against American citizens? And what is your example of the claim? — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) December 16, 2025

I had no idea publishing a seditious video, “was your job.”



Wow. Tonight I learned that Kelly truly believes he is above the law. — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) December 16, 2025

You aren't doing your job, which is to represent your state, not make military personnel question every order they get, which could potentially put them and their fellow enlisted in danger. Stop griping and grandstanding and take responsibility for what you did. — Flamingolover (@rebswife65) December 16, 2025

But most of all, just shut up. Even for one day, if you do it.

***

