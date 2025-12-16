Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE

Whoever posted this video made it clear by the caption that ICE agents were seen at Breaux Mart at 9:46 a.m. They weren't dressed like ICE agents. They explained to someone filming them that they were from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who go after online predators, to which the filmer responded, "We don't respect whatever you do."

Employees from SPORTS DRINK, a bar in New Orleans, BERATE and HARASS multiple ICAC officers (Internet Crimes Against Children) because they think they're ICE agents.



These deranged leftists have so much ICE Derangement Syndrome that they're targeting cops who take down… pic.twitter.com/M237t7Ibf2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 15, 2025

"… p*dophiles. Complete losers."

The bar whose employees harassed officers who investigate internet crimes against children, posted this but just deleted it after getting REKT in the comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/LqSrzV9g0Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2025

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed that these were not ICE agents.

This was my LBI agents. The anti-law enforcement rhetoric we are seeing in this country is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by the men and women who swore to uphold the law. We will hold accountable anyone found to be in violation of Louisiana law related to threats made… — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) December 16, 2025

"… against our local, state, and federal law enforcement."

UPDATE: The bar just went private after the AG said she will pursue legal action against people who threaten law enforcement.



We have everything saved.



You can’t hide. https://t.co/ui7LEhASSq pic.twitter.com/iRFiHKySn7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2025

For the record, Sport Drink says it wasn't them:

THIS WASN’T US!



WE REGULARLY REPORT EMPLOYEES TO ICE IF WE SUSPECT THEY’RE HERE ILLEGALLY! — Sport Drink (@sportdrink) December 15, 2025

We guess wearing a uniform and having tinted windows makes you a target of harassment, no matter what you do.

Most normal people support LEO. LE is a tough job just dealing with the lowlifes they come in contact with. Please look into rescinding his liquor license so he can go out of business quickly. — All the Internet (@AlltheInternet) December 16, 2025

Imagine harassing cops who go after child predators because you didn’t bother to check the facts. — magic fingers (@KevinBradly4) December 15, 2025

"We're catching child predators."

Leftist: "Well I don't approve of that."



Yeah, we know. That's the problem. — Bob (@BikingForTrump) December 15, 2025

Her badge is literally a Louisiana state police badge pic.twitter.com/V09Q8zU81I — Mr. Jerkface (@will6410) December 15, 2025

Of all places, Louisiana State Police which the state ICAC agents work for are the easiest to spot because of, oh idk, maybe their badges literally the shape of the state LOL! Sounds like these idiots are predator sympathizers. I can't believe morons like these people even exist. — Kenny Wayne (@BlackMtnDeath) December 15, 2025

Yelling at people without knowing who they are is how you end up embarrassing yourself fast — Vypex AI (@VypexAI) December 15, 2025

People are absolutely spectacular, lol. How dumb do you have to be to not only disparage people who hunt down child molesters, but to also share the video of you doing so? I hope the citizens of New Orleans treat this establishment accordingly. — Farmy McFarmerson (@mcfarmerson) December 15, 2025

If this is accurate, that’s a serious failure of judgment. Harassing officers who investigate crimes against children is inexcusable, no matter who you think they are. — magic fingers (@KevinBradly4) December 15, 2025

After being told they were ICAC the clown behind the camera "we don't support whatever you do". — Crazy Mom (@ThnKMyMmsGnCrzy) December 15, 2025

If that’s true, misdirected outrage helps no one, especially when it undermines real crimes being investigated. — Leen💕 (@leenweb3) December 15, 2025

Pedophiles aren’t outside at noon on a Wednesday this guy says😂😂.



Like what a horrific response lol — D 🏆 (@TxForever) December 15, 2025

Exact same thing happened here in Houston. ICAC Officers are local law enforcement who work with other officers from Local, State, and Federal agencies arresting the worst child predators in those areas. Only totally deranged liberal idiots would attack them doing this work. — Randal Jeansonne 🇺🇸 🐊 (@RandalJeansonne) December 15, 2025

I wish whoever took this video would put their faces on the internet so we could all point and laugh at how stupid they are. The two way camera recording is now a stock apple feature by the way. Extra dose of dumb; I love how they brag about getting the license plates. — Blackout Trades (@blackouttrades) December 15, 2025

Imagine the grotesque imagery that those officers have to wade through in order to arrest the vilest cretins society has to offer & then this is the thanks they get from left wing cultist subhumans?



The dumpster-fire establishment & its staff can’t get dragged enough. — Stuart Rudolph (@StuartRudolph1) December 16, 2025

Whether these clowns were affiliated with Sports Drink or not, they sure showed ICE.

