Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 16, 2025
imgflip

Whoever posted this video made it clear by the caption that ICE agents were seen at Breaux Mart at 9:46 a.m. They weren't dressed like ICE agents. They explained to someone filming them that they were from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who go after online predators, to which the filmer responded, "We don't respect whatever you do." 

"… p*dophiles. Complete losers."

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed that these were not ICE agents.

"… against our local, state, and federal law enforcement."

For the record, Sport Drink says it wasn't them:

We guess wearing a uniform and having tinted windows makes you a target of harassment, no matter what you do.

Whether these clowns were affiliated with Sports Drink or not, they sure showed ICE.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

