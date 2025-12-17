Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016 WH ‘Win’

It’s still a sore spot for Democrats that Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but got trounced 304 to 227 in the Electoral College, where it really counted. Democrat Bakari Sellers tried to evoke Clinton’s popular vote ‘win’ on a recent NewsNight on CNN, but Republican commentator Scott Jennings swatted it down in hilarious fashion.

Q: "You do realize Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump, right?"



ME: "I know. Boy, she looked great in the White House, didn't she? Oh, WHOOPS!" 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8TnYgZRVFj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 16, 2025

Hilary would look even better behind bars — Anthony Phillips (@AnthonyPhi44658) December 16, 2025

White padded room or cold prison cell? We’ll take either.

Posters say Clinton’s surge in votes came from California after it was already clear Trump had won the Electoral College.

Hillary Clinton won garbage time votes in California after she lost the election in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. pic.twitter.com/V0Vm4elfI8 — 17BobTreyO 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@17BobTreyO) December 16, 2025

She got them in liberal land California.

No one cares. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) December 16, 2025

Too little, too late, and not where she needed votes to win. Oh well.

Commenters find it funny that Democrats still don’t understand how American presidential elections work.

Well, since we're aren't a Democracy, but a Republic, it didn't matter! — claudia parrilla (@luvabull1964) December 16, 2025

It's called the Electoral College not the Popular Vote. Would be like saying that in Football, the team who gained the most yards should be declared the winner, not who scored the most points. Can you imagine the changes in strategy if that was the case? — Gonzo76 (@MGonzal76) December 16, 2025

They hate the electoral college because it doesn't allow the elites on the east and west coast to control Presidential elections. They actually have to account for us deplorables in flyover country. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) December 16, 2025

They want a national popular vote to decide the Presidency so they can more easily cheat and make a recount or audit impossible.

Posters say it’s not hard to show up Sellers. However, it is hard to make it as fun and funny as Jennings always manages to pull off.

That is @Bakari_Sellers, right? Obviously it is not too difficult to make him look and sound like a fool. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) December 16, 2025

I'm not sure how you maintain your sanity during these panels, but your work is appreciated. — jackandcoffee 🇺🇲 (@JackandCoffee) December 16, 2025

Honestly I don’t know how you do it, you do it well… but those people are so brainwashed. — Bekah 🇺🇸👊 (@rebekah930) December 16, 2025

My oh my these clowns are getting worse 🤣 — Bobyh1 (@Bobyh18Bobyh1) December 16, 2025

Yes, getting worse, and there’s still a little more than three years of Trump to go.

