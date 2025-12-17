Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As...
Dem Chuck Schumer Says Obliterating Narco-Terrorists Who Poison Americans Really Turns His...
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t...
VIP
Cory Booker Says ‘ICE Was Here’ Nativity Sends Message That We’re All God’s...
Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrori...
After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three...
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...

Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016 WH ‘Win’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:56 AM on December 17, 2025
Twitchy

It’s still a sore spot for Democrats that Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but got trounced 304 to 227 in the Electoral College, where it really counted. Democrat Bakari Sellers tried to evoke Clinton’s popular vote ‘win’ on a recent NewsNight on CNN, but Republican commentator Scott Jennings swatted it down in hilarious fashion.

Advertisement

You have to see this! (WATCH)

White padded room or cold prison cell? We’ll take either.

Posters say Clinton’s surge in votes came from California after it was already clear Trump had won the Electoral College.

Too little, too late, and not where she needed votes to win. Oh well.

Commenters find it funny that Democrats still don’t understand how American presidential elections work.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They want a national popular vote to decide the Presidency so they can more easily cheat and make a recount or audit impossible.

Posters say it’s not hard to show up Sellers. However, it is hard to make it as fun and funny as Jennings always manages to pull off.

Yes, getting worse, and there’s still a little more than three years of Trump to go.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary that exposes the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Dem Chuck Schumer Says Obliterating Narco-Terrorists Who Poison Americans Really Turns His Stomach
Warren Squire
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrorist Orgs
Brett T.
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Brett T.
Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As He Claimed
Warren Squire
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t Be Intimidated
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement