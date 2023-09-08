Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it's GLORIOUS

Gosh, so many virtue-signaling sanctuary cities, so little time.

Abbott and DeSantis sending illegal immigrants to cities that claimed they wanted illegal immigrants to live there was such a great idea. We haven't seen so many bleeding-heart Lefties changing their tune about the southern border and 'migrants' coming to their cities ... maybe ever.

It's been quite enjoyable watching them freak out over receiving a small, small number of the illegals southern states and especially more southern towns and cities see every day.

Nothing wakes someone up faster than a little reality.

Bill Melugin put together a little list of Sanctuary Cities that have been calling UNCLE:

From an awareness perspective, TX busing migrants to sanctuary cities has been incredibly effective.

None of these cities expressed concern about the border prior. Now?



NYC Mayor says city will be “destroyed”

Chicago begging for federal help.

MA activating National Guard

LA… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 8, 2023

MA activated the National Guard?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We'd forgotten about that.

Surely all of these acts prove these cities and their elected DEMOCRAT officials are racist and xenophobic, right? That's how this works. Hey, we didn't make the rules.

They did.

Until the entire country if forced to bear the burden of the laws they vote for, the laws will not change. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 8, 2023

BU-BU-BU-BINGO.

Fair enough.

Every illegal alien who requests safe passage to the sanctuary city of New York must be sent there. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 8, 2023

Absolutely.

***

