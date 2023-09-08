Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden...
Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very...
Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on...
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in...
Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing...
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends...
The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far...
'What a GREAT idea!' (said no one, EVER): Nancy Pelosi says she will...
RFK Jr. Claims the DNC Is 'Rigging' the Primary Against Him
Pro-tax 'influencer' hasanabi whining about being taxed for electronics in Mexico is *CHEF...
The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have...
Chicago suburb cancels 'poverty simulation event' after avalanche of non-simulated mockery
Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilario...

Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:00 PM on September 08, 2023
Sarah D.

Gosh, so many virtue-signaling sanctuary cities, so little time.

Abbott and DeSantis sending illegal immigrants to cities that claimed they wanted illegal immigrants to live there was such a great idea. We haven't seen so many bleeding-heart Lefties changing their tune about the southern border and 'migrants' coming to their cities ... maybe ever.

It's been quite enjoyable watching them freak out over receiving a small, small number of the illegals southern states and especially more southern towns and cities see every day.

Nothing wakes someone up faster than a little reality.

Bill Melugin put together a little list of Sanctuary Cities that have been calling UNCLE:

MA activated the National Guard?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We'd forgotten about that. 

Surely all of these acts prove these cities and their elected DEMOCRAT officials are racist and xenophobic, right? That's how this works. Hey, we didn't make the rules.

They did.

BU-BU-BU-BINGO.

Recommended

BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short
ArtistAngie

Fair enough.

Absolutely.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD

Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilarious PERFECTION

Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting '14 presidents' post

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: SANCTUARY CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short
ArtistAngie
Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very POORLY
justmindy
Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden touring renovated Situation Room
Doug P.
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD
Sam J.
Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE OF IT
Laura W.
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends private school
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short ArtistAngie