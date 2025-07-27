Scratch a Leftist, Find a Fascist! Podcaster Says U.S. Will Survive If MAGA Goes to Concentration Camps

Just like FDR, the Left is completely on board with putting certain Americans in concentration camps.

To 'save the country,' of course.

Podcaster Ryan Shead thinks MAGA should go to camps instead of the illegal immigrants currently occupying places like Alligator Alcatraz:

America will survive if we put MAGA in the concentration camps instead of immigrants.



…just throwing ideas out there. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 26, 2025

We'd like to see you try, Ryan.

They're not shy about it, either:

If there’s any justice and we manage somehow to get these fascist out of power, the entire tRump regime will be sent to “ alligator Alcatraz” for a long, long time. — Bruce Allen (@BruceAl97473014) July 27, 2025

Good luck with that, Bruce.

so the illegal immigrants can come into your house and they will demand your money i am sure you will give it with lots of joy because that is what the democratic wants you to do.... — prx vamos (@free17766771) July 26, 2025

No, no. Not Ryan's house.

I’m more worried about the felon and rapist you put in the White House. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 26, 2025

Bill Clinton isn't president anymore, Ryan.

Always neglecting the ‘illegal’ part. I wonder why — ZT (@strings_four) July 27, 2025

Can't imagine why.

Because I can read the constitution and the 14th amendment? 😂 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 27, 2025

Clearly, you cannot.

Because not all the illegals here were born here, you lawn flamingo.

Ohhh, tough talk little boi. — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) July 27, 2025

Such tough talk for a podcaster.

Do they forget MAGA likes the Second Amendment?

Apparently.

Correct. He is not.

We'll take the dog, though.

This is the perfect meme.

You do realize you’d have to repeal the first amendment in order to throw people in prison just for holding a certain viewpoint, right? https://t.co/EdtOLjlVQS — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 27, 2025

He does. And he'd probably be okay with that. Which is the scary part.

Again, for leftists, its either gulags or graves for those with the wrong consciousness. https://t.co/b7TzYSMARS — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) July 27, 2025

But they're totally not the Nazis. They're the good guys, y'all.

They are not.

