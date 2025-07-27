VIP
Jay Leno Gets It: Stephen Colbert and Late Night Died Because of Blatantly...
That's a HARD NO From Us! Randi Weingarten Announces Curriculum Partnership With the...
SO PREDICTABLE: Handful of Leftists Cranks Find 'Nazi Dog Whistles' In Sydney Sweeney...
'Experts Lose Again': 'Massive European Union Trade Deal' Being Called 'Major Home Run'
CAN'T Teach an Old Hag New Tricks: School Board Chair Who Cheered Hogan's...
CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary...
DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big...
Tim Walz's Fundraising Text Proves Democrats Have a VERY Warped Idea About What...
WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun'...
Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing John Brennan's Fake Trump-...
*SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest...
This Week On Capitol Hill - 7-27-2025
Talking Tough: Gavin Newsom Compares Republicans to 'Assassins' as He Seeks to Man...
AOC Preaches 'Consequences' Are Coming for Republicans Who Don't 'Convert' to Her Radical...

Scratch a Leftist, Find a Fascist! Podcaster Says U.S. Will Survive If MAGA Goes to Concentration Camps

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 27, 2025
Twitter

Just like FDR, the Left is completely on board with putting certain Americans in concentration camps.

To 'save the country,' of course.

Podcaster Ryan Shead thinks MAGA should go to camps instead of the illegal immigrants currently occupying places like Alligator Alcatraz:

We'd like to see you try, Ryan.

They're not shy about it, either:

Good luck with that, Bruce.

No, no. Not Ryan's house. 

Bill Clinton isn't president anymore, Ryan.

Can't imagine why.

Clearly, you cannot.

Because not all the illegals here were born here, you lawn flamingo.

Such tough talk for a podcaster.

SO PREDICTABLE: Handful of Leftists Cranks Find 'Nazi Dog Whistles' In Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign
Amy Curtis
Do they forget MAGA likes the Second Amendment?

Apparently.

Correct. He is not.

We'll take the dog, though.

This is the perfect meme.

He does. And he'd probably be okay with that. Which is the scary part.

But they're totally not the Nazis. They're the good guys, y'all.

They are not.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

