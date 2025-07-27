CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money
They Just DON'T GET IT: Karen Bass Vows to Keep Resisting Trump Administration Over Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, a court ruled that the Trump administration can't sue Chicago over its sanctuary city policies, citing a violation of the Tenth Amendment. Not too long ago, courts ruled against Texas over its deportation of illegals, saying federal immigration law overrode the Tenth Amendment.

Because it's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

What the courts and Democrats don't understand is this: people are FED UP with illegal immigration, and they're fed up with the Left enabling and encouraging it.

Which is why President Trump was reelected and why Democrats like Karen Bass will keep being on the losing side of this issue as they vow to keep fighting his administration over it:

Here's more from the New Yorker:

The city of Los Angeles has declared itself a sanctuary city, where local authorities do not share information with federal immigration enforcement. But L.A.—where nearly forty per cent of residents are foreign-born—became ground zero for controversial arrests and deportations by ICE. The Trump Administration deployed marines and the National Guard to the city, purportedly to quell protests against the operation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, spoke of the government’s intention to “liberate” Los Angeles from its elected officials. This week, David Remnick talks with the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, a former congressional representative, about the recent withdrawal of some troops, and a lawsuit the city has joined arguing that the Trump Administration’s immigration raids and detentions are unconstitutional. (A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the government.) '“I’ve described L.A. as a petri dish,' Bass says. The Administration 'wanted to . . . show that they could come in and do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, and however they wanted. They were putting every other city in America on notice: ‘Mess with us, we’ll come for you.’'

She's right about one thing: L.A. is a petri dish but not because of President Trump.

The federal government gets to enforce federal law, especially immigration law.

Full stop.

She doesn't care.

She'll never resign.

And, again, she doesn't care.

Correct.

By any means necessary.

They don't matter. Americans don't matter to Democrats.

It's that simple, Karen.

She is also then free to operate without any federal assistance.

People who enforce the law scare and confuse Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

