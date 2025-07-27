They Just DON'T GET IT: Karen Bass Vows to Keep Resisting Trump Administration Over Illegal Immigrants

Yesterday, a court ruled that the Trump administration can't sue Chicago over its sanctuary city policies, citing a violation of the Tenth Amendment. Not too long ago, courts ruled against Texas over its deportation of illegals, saying federal immigration law overrode the Tenth Amendment.

Because it's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

What the courts and Democrats don't understand is this: people are FED UP with illegal immigration, and they're fed up with the Left enabling and encouraging it.

Which is why President Trump was reelected and why Democrats like Karen Bass will keep being on the losing side of this issue as they vow to keep fighting his administration over it:

In America, no city should have to go through an unjustified federal seizure of power. But the Trump Administration is testing Los Angeles to see what it can do to other cities. We will stand strong against their tactics.



Full interview with @NewYorker: https://t.co/zRvZsSAXSj — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 26, 2025

Here's more from the New Yorker:

The city of Los Angeles has declared itself a sanctuary city, where local authorities do not share information with federal immigration enforcement. But L.A.—where nearly forty per cent of residents are foreign-born—became ground zero for controversial arrests and deportations by ICE. The Trump Administration deployed marines and the National Guard to the city, purportedly to quell protests against the operation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, spoke of the government’s intention to “liberate” Los Angeles from its elected officials. This week, David Remnick talks with the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, a former congressional representative, about the recent withdrawal of some troops, and a lawsuit the city has joined arguing that the Trump Administration’s immigration raids and detentions are unconstitutional. (A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the government.) '“I’ve described L.A. as a petri dish,' Bass says. The Administration 'wanted to . . . show that they could come in and do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, and however they wanted. They were putting every other city in America on notice: ‘Mess with us, we’ll come for you.’'

She's right about one thing: L.A. is a petri dish but not because of President Trump.

Time to conquer LA if it's no longer apart of the Union. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 27, 2025

The federal government gets to enforce federal law, especially immigration law.

Full stop.

You’ve let Los Angeles get seized by one million illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2025

She doesn't care.

You let communities burn to ash. Resign — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 27, 2025

She'll never resign.

And, again, she doesn't care.

ICYMI, @MayorOfLA, it was CA's corrupt Democrats who unilaterally imposed their cruel Sanctuary State law. Innocent Californians were killed by it.



Pres. Eisenhower also mobilized the military when a Democrat Governor purposely violated federal law.



REPEAL Sanctuary State NOW! pic.twitter.com/1Y6eXYDAur — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) July 26, 2025

Correct.

Illegal immigration sucks the life out of a community. But you don’t care.



Gotta stay in power by any means necessary, huh Karen? — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) July 27, 2025

By any means necessary.

What about the fire victims? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 27, 2025

They don't matter. Americans don't matter to Democrats.

Once again, let me explain something to you. The federal government is not seizing power. You cannot seize something that you were already in control of. Immigration enforcement is the sole purview of the federal government, not California and not Los Angeles. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) July 26, 2025

It's that simple, Karen.

According to the Mayor of Los Angeles, her city is not part of the federal union and she is free to import and subsidize infinity illegals. https://t.co/HefZpTStaj — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 27, 2025

She is also then free to operate without any federal assistance.

Since LA doesn't enforce the law in their city, they are shocked when the federal government does enforce federal law.https://t.co/LHr49LnIKJ — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) July 27, 2025

People who enforce the law scare and confuse Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

