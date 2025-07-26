Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number
Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit Against Chicago Over Its Sanctuary City Policies

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

We thought Chicago was a sanctuary city, an invitation to illegal aliens and a promise to care for them and fight their deportation. But as we reported back in May, Mayor Brandon Johnson said it was an "attack on our city" for Texas to send illegals to Chicago. And speaking of sanctuary cities, this week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for his sanctuary city policies, claiming they violate the Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

So leave it to a federal judge to dismiss the Trump administration's lawsuit against Chicago by claiming the city is protected by the 10th Amendment.

Nnamdi Egwuonwu and Gary Grumbach report for NBC News:

In a 64-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, a Joe Biden appointee, granted a motion by the state of Illinois to dismiss the case after determining the United States lacks standing to sue over the sanctuary policies.

The judge said in the ruling that Illinois' decision to enact the sanctuary laws is protected by the 10th Amendment, which declares that any powers not specifically given to the federal government or denied to the states by the Constitution are retained by the states.

In the 22-page lawsuit, filed days after Attorney General Pam Bondi was confirmed by the Senate, the Justice Department sought to block state, city and county ordinances that prohibit local law enforcement from assisting the federal government with civil immigration enforcement absent a criminal warrant. Bondi said the policies "obstruct" the federal government.

The power to enforce the border is specifically given to the federal government in the Constitution, and sanctuary cities' policies do obstruct the federal government — no quotation marks needed.

When did Chicago become a state, anyway?

Someone introduce this judge to Article II of the Constitution.

