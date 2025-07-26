Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit Against Chicago Over Its Sanctuary City Policies

We thought Chicago was a sanctuary city, an invitation to illegal aliens and a promise to care for them and fight their deportation. But as we reported back in May, Mayor Brandon Johnson said it was an "attack on our city" for Texas to send illegals to Chicago. And speaking of sanctuary cities, this week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for his sanctuary city policies, claiming they violate the Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

So leave it to a federal judge to dismiss the Trump administration's lawsuit against Chicago by claiming the city is protected by the 10th Amendment.

A federal judge dismissed the Trump administration's lawsuit against Chicago over its sanctuary city policies, determining they are protected by the 10th Amendment. https://t.co/1XSkn8Pe4W — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2025

Nnamdi Egwuonwu and Gary Grumbach report for NBC News:

In a 64-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, a Joe Biden appointee, granted a motion by the state of Illinois to dismiss the case after determining the United States lacks standing to sue over the sanctuary policies. The judge said in the ruling that Illinois' decision to enact the sanctuary laws is protected by the 10th Amendment, which declares that any powers not specifically given to the federal government or denied to the states by the Constitution are retained by the states. … In the 22-page lawsuit, filed days after Attorney General Pam Bondi was confirmed by the Senate, the Justice Department sought to block state, city and county ordinances that prohibit local law enforcement from assisting the federal government with civil immigration enforcement absent a criminal warrant. Bondi said the policies "obstruct" the federal government.

The power to enforce the border is specifically given to the federal government in the Constitution, and sanctuary cities' policies do obstruct the federal government — no quotation marks needed.

That will get reversed — Steve D (@SteveDKY) July 26, 2025

If the 10th Amendment covers immigration, then we need to have a long, serious talk about environmental, safety, discrimination, education, and firearms legislation.



Just sayin’. — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) July 26, 2025

So then all states can ignore all federal laws? — Tony Casual (@BumpDatMess) July 26, 2025

The 10th amendment on states rights, explicitly applies to things not enumerated in the constitution. Unfortunately for them, immigration is clearly enumerated as a federal responsibility, and more specifically, the executive branch. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) July 26, 2025

You have to be as dumb as a journalist to believe this ruling will be upheld on appeal. — Yogi (@gdctus) July 26, 2025

These activist judges need to be impeached & removed then license to practice law completely revoked. This judges know damn well that immigration is subject to FEDERAL LAWS. — Tracey (@MDRog1987) July 26, 2025

Cities aren’t allowed to break federal law — WasatchMan (@_WasatchMan) July 26, 2025

When did Chicago become a state, anyway?

Enumerated powers.



NBC you are shills. — NH (@TwoQuoque) July 26, 2025

Someone introduce this judge to Article II of the Constitution.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

