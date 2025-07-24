Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of...
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People...
New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the...
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidenti...
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit...
And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff...
Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE...
REPORT: UnitedHealthcare Cooperating With Federal Investigation Into Its Medicare Business
VIP
Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened...

DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Here's some not-so-unexpected news. The Trump Justice Department has filed suit against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams over New York's sanctuary city policies, saying they violate the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. We don't have full details of the lawsuit, but Fox News reports that the complaint includes the recent shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol Officer in an attempted robbery by two illegal immigrants from the Dominican Republic. both of whom had multiple arrests and ICE detainers, yet were still loose on the streets.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… times.

Out of 6,000 active ICE detainer requests, only a small handful have been honored by the city.

Wow, 6,000 active ICE detainer requests. And New York City and Adams are letting these criminals free, repeatedly.

Recommended

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's lucky he had his firearm with him.

Cities are openly defying the federal government and harboring illegal immigrants, many criminal thugs like these two who tried robbing an off-duty CBP officer. ICE detainers should be honored, but instead, the cities let the criminals back onto the streets in direct defiance of the federal government.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ ERIC ADAMS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Jerome Powell?
Doug P.
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
Doug P.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement