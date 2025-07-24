DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies

Here's some not-so-unexpected news. The Trump Justice Department has filed suit against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams over New York's sanctuary city policies, saying they violate the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. We don't have full details of the lawsuit, but Fox News reports that the complaint includes the recent shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol Officer in an attempted robbery by two illegal immigrants from the Dominican Republic. both of whom had multiple arrests and ICE detainers, yet were still loose on the streets.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump DOJ is SUING the City of New York for their sanctuary city policies



This comes after a DHS agent was SH0T IN THE FACE by vioIent illegals who were being shielded by the city.



Those illegals had active deportation orders but were released by NYPD MULTIPLE… pic.twitter.com/d51eoudgEz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

The post continues:

… times. Out of 6,000 active ICE detainer requests, only a small handful have been honored by the city.

Wow, 6,000 active ICE detainer requests. And New York City and Adams are letting these criminals free, repeatedly.

Defund NY even though I live there. I’m sick of the sanctuary policies. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 24, 2025

Good, we voted for all the illegals to be rounded up and deported. — Suhr Majesty™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) July 24, 2025

We’re going to need some local officials to be arrested for obstruction before anything meaningful changes, honestly. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

The prosecutors and court systems that are releasing these criminals back into the public should be held accountable to the same charges as the person who commits the crimes after being released would be. — Matt Muncy (@MattMuncy4) July 24, 2025

Each and every sanctuary city needs this type of lawsuit.

It’s unconstitutional. Simple as that. — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) July 24, 2025

The city that bans straws and Big Gulps somehow has no problem releasing gang members with active deportation orders. — Brent Shavnore (@brent_shavnore) July 24, 2025

Protecting criminals over citizens has consequences. NYC defied ICE and now someone’s paying the price. — Rezbi⚡YAP Farmer 🧠 (@kingmans26) July 24, 2025

When a federal agent gets shot in the face because a city won’t cooperate with ICE…

That’s not compassion. That’s betrayal. — خالد (@kkhlidalharbi) July 24, 2025

He's lucky he had his firearm with him.

Cities are openly defying the federal government and harboring illegal immigrants, many criminal thugs like these two who tried robbing an off-duty CBP officer. ICE detainers should be honored, but instead, the cities let the criminals back onto the streets in direct defiance of the federal government.

