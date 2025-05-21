WTF: Loudoun Schools Punish Boys FILMED by a GIRL in Their Locker Room...
So, Chicago Isn't a Sanctuary City? Mayor Johnson Calls TX Sending Illegals to Chi-Town an ATTACK

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 21, 2025
ImgFlip

The term 'Sanctuary City' was always, invariably, a massive virtue signal.

The Left never, ever expected anyone to make them put their money where their mouths are, of course. So when governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott started shipping illegals to those blue areas, the Left flipped out.

Remember how quickly they removed those migrants from Martha's Vineyard? Yeah, that.

So Chicago's commie mayor, Brandon Johnson (who has something like a 7% approval rating), wants people to know that sending illegals to his self-described Sanctuary City is an 'attack' by Texas.

WATCH:

It was always a lie.

They only wanted illegals to go to other cities.

Not their own.

Why won't Chicago welcome them with open arms?

Bingo.

Someone should hand Mayor Johnson a mirror.

It's incredible how they made things even worse for themselves.

They're hypocrites. That's it.

Yes, it is.

By his own logic.

Democrats play Calvinball.

The rules change when and how they want them to.

Mayor Johnson himself said he only hires Black government employees because they're generous.

Guess not.

You'd think.

Right to the mayor's residence.

