So, Chicago Isn't a Sanctuary City? Mayor Johnson Calls TX Sending Illegals to Chi-Town an ATTACK

The term 'Sanctuary City' was always, invariably, a massive virtue signal.

The Left never, ever expected anyone to make them put their money where their mouths are, of course. So when governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott started shipping illegals to those blue areas, the Left flipped out.

Remember how quickly they removed those migrants from Martha's Vineyard? Yeah, that.

So Chicago's commie mayor, Brandon Johnson (who has something like a 7% approval rating), wants people to know that sending illegals to his self-described Sanctuary City is an 'attack' by Texas.

WATCH:

Mayor Johnson says it was an "attack on our city" to receive migrants from Texas pic.twitter.com/YPP5BfxAlz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 20, 2025

It was always a lie.

They only wanted illegals to go to other cities.

Not their own.

The migrants weren't "from Texas".



They were from South and Central America and from Africa and Asia. https://t.co/qh0uC4Nrxe — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) May 20, 2025

Why won't Chicago welcome them with open arms?

Bingo.

Chicago is a 'sanctuary city', meaning it takes any & all illegal immigrants & refuses to deport them.

This is like setting your own house on fire, then complaining it got burnt down.

If you don't like your own policies, you have no one to blame but yourself. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 20, 2025

Someone should hand Mayor Johnson a mirror.

"A poll conducted by M3 Strategies in February 2025 showed Johnson with a 6.6% approval rating and an 80% disapproval rating,"

And yet after Lightfoot Chicagoans voted for this so as Menken noted, they are getting it good and hard. — AD Tippet (@BelAves) May 20, 2025

It's incredible how they made things even worse for themselves.

So let me get this straight — they advocate for open borders and sanctuary policies, but when migrants actually arrive in their own cities, it’s suddenly an “attack”? Make it make sense. — Manic Doge (@Manic_Doge) May 20, 2025

They're hypocrites. That's it.

Is it an attack, then, on Texas to have 10s of millions of unvetted illegal aliens come in there? They didn't even claim to be a "sanctuary city" like you guys do. If you're going to talk the talk, you better be able to walk the walk. https://t.co/66pRF3NaA8 — StatusQuoContrarian (@jaushouse) May 21, 2025

Yes, it is.

By his own logic.

So when Texas sends migrants to Chicago, it's an attack on Chicago, but when Biden and Harris, let 20 million of them into the country and even shipped them into this country on planes and busses.



That wasn't an attack on the USA?



That's a weird way to think. Absolutely… https://t.co/8NSd1kDkuQ pic.twitter.com/3E1EgSlu8n — Patrick Fry (@SniperX444) May 20, 2025

Democrats play Calvinball.

The rules change when and how they want them to.

What city doesn't want more generous residents? https://t.co/zLI6ryAhpI — McDonald Trump (@seeaustinnow) May 20, 2025

Mayor Johnson himself said he only hires Black government employees because they're generous.

Guess not.

When you become a sanctuary city, you are literally asking for them lmao Texas didn't want them, so you'd think he'd be happy https://t.co/M3rUhCtMTJ — Joshua Robinson (@RobbieJay845) May 20, 2025

You'd think.

Yet somehow it wasn't an attack on MY state for Texas to receive migrants from Mexico? Send him another few thousand. https://t.co/yWXM3OR6dh — LordOfTheWaffleHouse (@LordOfTheWaffl3) May 20, 2025

Right to the mayor's residence.

