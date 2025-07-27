CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money

Yesterday, we told you that the FireAid scandal hit President Trump's radar. As it should: tens of millions of dollars raised with the explicit promise that those monies would go directly to victims of the L.A. wildfires. Instead, the money went to Leftist nonprofit organizations, and not a dime went to people who lost everything.

Now, a thread is alleging Gavin Newsom had a hand in directing those funds to his buddies and pet causes.

So let's dive right in:

THREAD: How Gavin Newsom turned a $100M wildfire benefit concert into a money-laundering operation for his friends & pet nonprofits 🧵

1/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

There's a reason this writer calls Newsom 'Governor Smarmy.'

Remember the FireAid LA concert? It raised $100 million for wildfire victims. They told donors the money would go directly to people who needed it.

2/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

That's a lot of money that could have done a lot of good.

But that was a lie. FireAid later admitted: “We don’t give money directly to individuals.” They handed the cash to 188 nonprofits instead. Many had nothing to do with wildfire relief.

3/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Nothing to do with wildfire relief.

Incredible.

So what do those orgs do?

Well ...

One group got money to build “a more humane and democratic society.” Another funded “natural helpers” for health equity. Others didn’t even apply — they just got paid.

4/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Yes. That's what L.A. residents need: a more 'humane' society and 'health equity.'

Meanwhile, actual fire victims — like David Howard, who lost two homes — got nothing. “None of my friends or neighbors received a dime,” he said.

5/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Mr. Howard will spend years rebuilding those houses. If he's allowed to rebuild them at all.

But the real kicker? One of the listed nonprofits — Cal Volunteers — was created by Gavin Newsom and his wife. No history. No transparency.

6/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Excuse us?

Well, we suppose those $9 million mansions don't pay for themselves, right?

When people noticed, FireAid quietly deleted Cal Volunteers from their website. No statement. No disclosure of how much money they got. Just vanished.

7/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Poof.

Like magic.

So to recap:

– Newsom botches fire prevention

– Victims suffer

– He launches a “relief” concert

– Funnels cash to his own nonprofit

– Scrubs the evidence

8/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Wow. Just wow.

This isn’t just corruption. It’s a laundering loop:

👉 Congress Member → Caucus → NGO → Shell Nonprofit (C3/C4) → Run by Family/Friends → Your tax dollars laundered.

9/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

It sure seems like a laundering loop.

Democrats love to say “no PACs.” What they don’t say is how many nonprofits they use to do the same thing, just with tax write-offs.

10/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

Democrats are corrupt to the core.

What FireAid did isn’t relief — it’s theft.

What Newsom did isn’t leadership — it’s racketeering.



And somehow, this guy still thinks he’s presidential material.

11/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 27, 2025

He sure does. He's running in 2028. Bank on that.

And here's Flopping Aces full post:

Worth a read.

Will Newsom be held accountable?

Time will tell.