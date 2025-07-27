CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money

Law En-FARCE-ment: Judge Lets Man Arrested AGAIN for Multiple Sex Crimes Walk With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Yesterday, we told you that the FireAid scandal hit President Trump's radar. As it should: tens of millions of dollars raised with the explicit promise that those monies would go directly to victims of the L.A. wildfires. Instead, the money went to Leftist nonprofit organizations, and not a dime went to people who lost everything.

Now, a thread is alleging Gavin Newsom had a hand in directing those funds to his buddies and pet causes.

So let's dive right in:

There's a reason this writer calls Newsom 'Governor Smarmy.'

That's a lot of money that could have done a lot of good.

Nothing to do with wildfire relief.

Incredible.

So what do those orgs do?

Well ...

Yes. That's what L.A. residents need: a more 'humane' society and 'health equity.'

Mr. Howard will spend years rebuilding those houses. If he's allowed to rebuild them at all.

Excuse us?

Well, we suppose those $9 million mansions don't pay for themselves, right?

Poof.

Like magic.

Wow. Just wow.

It sure seems like a laundering loop.

Democrats are corrupt to the core.

He sure does. He's running in 2028. Bank on that.

And here's Flopping Aces full post:

Worth a read.

Will Newsom be held accountable?

Time will tell.

