New Wall Street Journal Poll Shows that Democrats Suck at Pretty Much Everything

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:30 PM on July 27, 2025
Meme

The news won't come as a surprise to Twitchy readers, but the latest Wall Street Journal Poll confirms what we already knew.

Democrats suck.

If you listen to Democrats tell it, it's the Republicans who have been sinking in the polls, and to be fair, a few unforced errors have cost them a bit in the polls, but head-to-head, they're dominating the donkeys.

While negative thirty is the lowest they have polled in net favorability in thirty years, it's the policy issues that should be a wake-up call to the tone-deaf Democrats.

It's clear that the yelling, screaming, swearing, and beard-growing Democrats are lost. Voters just aren't buying what they're selling.

The poll should be a huge wake-up call for Democrats. What are the odds they have the self-awareness to get it?

It must suck to suck, but they're Democrats; we're sure they're used to it.

