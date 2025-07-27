New Wall Street Journal Poll Shows that Democrats Suck at Pretty Much Everything

The news won't come as a surprise to Twitchy readers, but the latest Wall Street Journal Poll confirms what we already knew.

Democrats suck.

WSJ: The Democratic Party’s image has eroded to its lowest point in over three decades, according to a new WSJ poll, with voters seeing the GOP as the better option on most issues that decide elections. https://t.co/7IUYQP07Yx — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 26, 2025

If you listen to Democrats tell it, it's the Republicans who have been sinking in the polls, and to be fair, a few unforced errors have cost them a bit in the polls, but head-to-head, they're dominating the donkeys.

📊 WSJ POLL



Net Favorability

🔴 Republicans: -11

🔵 Democrats: -30 (lowest in 35 years)

——

Trust MORE to handle

🔴 Illegal immigration: R+24

🔴 Immigration: R+17

🔴 Inflation: R+10

🔴 Tariffs: R+7

🔴 Foreign policy: R+8

🔵 Vaccine policy: D+8

🔵 Healthcare: D+14 pic.twitter.com/LG7ZABTUPe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 27, 2025

While negative thirty is the lowest they have polled in net favorability in thirty years, it's the policy issues that should be a wake-up call to the tone-deaf Democrats.

The consequences of taking the wrong side of every 80/20 issue 👇 https://t.co/TU7KE3OdD8 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 26, 2025

Democrats Get Lowest Rating From Voters in 35 Years, WSJ Poll Findshttps://t.co/ABDuee0uel — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 26, 2025

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: In a stunning revelation discrediting the entire media narrative Trump is failing on key issues, WSJ poll finds Americans trust Republicans more on the economy, inflation, tariffs, foreign policy and immigration than Democrats. pic.twitter.com/eTAvFvedcJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 27, 2025

It's clear that the yelling, screaming, swearing, and beard-growing Democrats are lost. Voters just aren't buying what they're selling.

No surprise here—Democrats have been out of touch with everyday Americans for years. This is what happens when you put party politics over the people. — Braxton (@Deeplythough885) July 26, 2025

Taking selfies is sure turn around those cratering poll numbers! https://t.co/ZBU2uP9Hy7 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 27, 2025

Sad but true. pic.twitter.com/V8O9WJmPtc — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) July 26, 2025

The poll should be a huge wake-up call for Democrats. What are the odds they have the self-awareness to get it?

It must suck to suck, but they're Democrats; we're sure they're used to it.

