Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD

When Glenn Greenwald is on, he is SO on.

And folks, he is ON in this thread about the DNC and ADL working together to control what we can and can't see on the Internet.

Take a gander:

Self-identified Communists for the ADL.❤️



These soft DNC leftists spent the whole week insisting that their support for the ADL in its censorship campaign against Musk didn't mean they actually like the ADL.



This new candor should be cathartic and make them feel better. https://t.co/an4Ueph9np — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

Self-identified Communists for the ADL.

Keep going.

It might seem surprising that this crowd of DNC leftists would align themselves with *ADL*, including many who ADL called anti-Semites.



But as I've been saying, they have *no higher priority* than censoring the internet, and thus see ADL - like the CIA/DHS - as their key ally. pic.twitter.com/rplcfGrD8W — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

No higher priority than controlling the narrative.

Yup.

I can't stress this enough:



After Brexit and Trump, the neoliberal establishment in the West was genuinely traumatized.



Their main conclusion: it's too dangerous to allow the internet to be free. It leads to outcomes we can't control. And the *mainstream* left fully agrees. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

It's too dangerous to allow people to think for themselves.

Scary stuff ...

Orwell would never stop throwing up.

Banning establishment enemies from the internet is vital to retaining power and control.



It ensures they can propagandize without challenge.



Every major left/liberal/neoliberal sector is united in this: from the Bernie/AOC left to CIA/FBI//MI6/EU/ADL.



It's their top project. pic.twitter.com/X4Hy5UDaih — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

It ensures they can propagandize without challenge.

WashPost trumpeted a flagrantly fraudulent study - commissioned by EU, from an Omidyar-funded group of Hillary allies - claiming free speech online facilitates Russian propaganda.



They're admitting their main concern: 2024 elections. They need censorship to control outcomes.👇 pic.twitter.com/ZAYO696MJB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

They need censorship to control the outcomes of elections.

Again.

***

