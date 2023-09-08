Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on September 08, 2023
gif

When Glenn Greenwald is on, he is SO on.

And folks, he is ON in this thread about the DNC and ADL working together to control what we can and can't see on the Internet.

Take a gander:

Self-identified Communists for the ADL.

Keep going.

No higher priority than controlling the narrative.

Yup.

It's too dangerous to allow people to think for themselves.

Scary stuff ... 

Orwell would never stop throwing up.

Sam J.

It ensures they can propagandize without challenge.

They need censorship to control the outcomes of elections.

Again.

***

***

