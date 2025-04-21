This Is the Way: Nova Music Festival Group Responds to Irish Band's Hateful Message at Coachella

We know that there are vile, ghoulish people in this world, and that sucks. But it's good to know that there are far more gracious, kind, forgiving people in the world for whom we are always grateful.

Yesterday, we told you about a truly repugnant display at the Coachella Music Festival this past weekend from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap. We hate to repeat their utterly depraved words, but the giant electronic sign they displayed only contained four words: 'F--- Israel, Free Palestine.'

If they had just included the 'Free Palestine' portion of that slogan, we probably wouldn't even have paid it any mind. Musical artists, like actors, are generally removed from reality, and they love to shout slogans of 'the current thing.' But the fact that they included the first half of the message -- at a MUSIC festival, no less -- was beyond the pale.

This is who Kneecap is, though. In the past, the band has embraced IRA terrorists and paraded the severed head of a statue of King George V in Australia.

As much as this band makes us want to weep for humanity, this morning, a group called The Tribe of Nova Foundation -- which honors all of the young people who were murdered, raped, and kidnapped by Hamas tarrorists on Oct. 7 -- showed everyone a better way.

They didn't respond in kind with hate, threats, or insults as they could have -- and many would have -- justifiably done. They simply invited Kneecap to come and visit them to find out what actually happened to young festivalgoers on Oct. 7.

Here is the full statement:

The Tribe of Nova just responded to Kneecap’s hate with an open invitation:

Come visit the Nova exhibit. Come hear the truth about what happened to us on October 7.



Nova survivors just showed the world how you respond to hate, by standing tall and speaking truth. pic.twitter.com/npjl44iLjr — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) April 21, 2025

It is a beautiful statement and a gracious invitation based on love and understanding, not hate.

And almost certainly one that will go ignored by the members of Kneecap.

I'm Northern Irish

KneeCap are Irish terrorist sympathisers

They celebrate the IRA

The IRA murdered 100s of innocent women and children

They blew up the car of a cleaner with his child inside because he cleaned our local police station



I hope this helps you understand KneeCap — sojourner (@pamsterturk) April 21, 2025

@KNEECAPCEOL are just vile terrorists supporters, they will never have the honesty and the courage to go in Israel at Nova site and see what happened there. — puddle fish project🎗️ (@fish_puddle) April 21, 2025

This is almost certainly true.

But no less credit is due to the Tribe of Nova just because their plea will fall on the deaf ears of people who hate them for no rational reason.

What strength Jews continue to show the world everyday. 🇮🇱🙏🏼❤️ — NoMichAgoss (@NoMichAgoss) April 21, 2025

We are an amazing people

We make the World a better place

But no matter how much we try, the World will ALWAYS will try to destroy us

But we always SURVIVE & THRIVE

It’s our superpower

🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💙 — LisaS (@Lisamseltzer) April 21, 2025

People might (and did) suggest that Tribe of Nova's statement was being too kind to Kneecap. We get that. What they wrote is not the first thing that would have come to mind for us either.

But we think it would be a big mistake to misinterpret the invitation as weakness.

The Tribe of Nova are truly extraordinarily special people to be able to release a statement like this



The ones we lost on 10/7 were truly some of the best of humanity 🫶🏼 https://t.co/tSbi9HFtLS — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לוי (@TheDanLevy) April 21, 2025

The Tribe of Nova are far more gracious than I could bring myself to be. https://t.co/my0J9VivXK — 🇮🇱🎗️EinLi Eretz Aheret #JusticeforMalkiRoth🤘 (@EnLiEretzAheret) April 21, 2025

You're not alone there.

@KNEECAPCEOL I hope you will have the courage and grace to connect with The Tribe of Nova and accept their invitation. pic.twitter.com/ijbM8Kv7GO — 🇮🇱🎗️EinLi Eretz Aheret #JusticeforMalkiRoth🤘 (@EnLiEretzAheret) April 21, 2025

Don't bet on it. 'Courage' and 'grace' are the last words that come to mind when we think of Kneecap.

But even though we know they won't respond, Paul Tollett, the founder of Coachella -- who is specifically mentioned in the statement -- absolutely must.

Please highlight any response from Coachella. How can the world be so upside down? The juxtaposition of Oct 7th and this blatant message of hated and Antisemitism is TOO much to bear. — Gbuck1968 (@Gbuck1968) April 21, 2025

We know what his first statement should be:

Sadly, we're not counting on that happening either.

Kneecap may not be a household name, but they are already celebrated on the left for the hate that they spread. Their self-titled 2024 biopic was featured at the Sundance Film Festival. It was even submitted by Ireland for an Oscar and made the short list for a nomination.

The Nova tribe sounds like good people - which is why I think they're wasting their time with a knucklehead like Kneecap — Nutty Buddy 🎗 (@tosweetdelight) April 21, 2025

"They would not listen, they did not know how." - Don McLean — 🌟JUILLIARD TRAINED GEMOLOGIST🌟 (@DragonFireSauce) April 21, 2025

No, they won't listen. But perhaps many other people will.

The tribe of Nova! This is beautiful 🤩 https://t.co/EhBy7PYlti — Am Yisrael Chai ❤️ (@wend62261) April 21, 2025

At Coachella, Kneecap showed the world who and what they are.

This morning, the Tribe of Nova did the same.

We know which side we choose.