This Is the Way: Nova Music Festival Group Responds to Irish Band's Hateful Message at Coachella

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

We know that there are vile, ghoulish people in this world, and that sucks. But it's good to know that there are far more gracious, kind, forgiving people in the world for whom we are always grateful. 

Yesterday, we told you about a truly repugnant display at the Coachella Music Festival this past weekend from Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap. We hate to repeat their utterly depraved words, but the giant electronic sign they displayed only contained four words: 'F--- Israel, Free Palestine.'

If they had just included the 'Free Palestine' portion of that slogan, we probably wouldn't even have paid it any mind. Musical artists, like actors, are generally removed from reality, and they love to shout slogans of 'the current thing.' But the fact that they included the first half of the message -- at a MUSIC festival, no less -- was beyond the pale. 

This is who Kneecap is, though. In the past, the band has embraced IRA terrorists and paraded the severed head of a statue of King George V in Australia.

As much as this band makes us want to weep for humanity, this morning, a group called The Tribe of Nova Foundation -- which honors all of the young people who were murdered, raped, and kidnapped by Hamas tarrorists on Oct. 7 -- showed everyone a better way. 

They didn't respond in kind with hate, threats, or insults as they could have -- and many would have -- justifiably done. They simply invited Kneecap to come and visit them to find out what actually happened to young festivalgoers on Oct. 7. 

Here is the full statement:

It is a beautiful statement and a gracious invitation based on love and understanding, not hate. 

And almost certainly one that will go ignored by the members of Kneecap. 

This is almost certainly true. 

But no less credit is due to the Tribe of Nova just because their plea will fall on the deaf ears of people who hate them for no rational reason.

People might (and did) suggest that Tribe of Nova's statement was being too kind to Kneecap. We get that. What they wrote is not the first thing that would have come to mind for us either.

But we think it would be a big mistake to misinterpret the invitation as weakness. 

You're not alone there.

Don't bet on it. 'Courage' and 'grace' are the last words that come to mind when we think of Kneecap. 

But even though we know they won't respond, Paul Tollett, the founder of Coachella -- who is specifically mentioned in the statement -- absolutely must.

We know what his first statement should be:

Sadly, we're not counting on that happening either. 

Kneecap may not be a household name, but they are already celebrated on the left for the hate that they spread. Their self-titled 2024 biopic was featured at the Sundance Film Festival. It was even submitted by Ireland for an Oscar and made the short list for a nomination. 

No, they won't listen. But perhaps many other people will. 

At Coachella, Kneecap showed the world who and what they are. 

This morning, the Tribe of Nova did the same.

We know which side we choose.

