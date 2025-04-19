Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival Massacre

Last week, Bernie Sanders was at Coachella, a music festival attended by mostly the rich and social media influencers, to fight the rich. This weekend, Coachella found a different group to fight. This time? It was Israel and the Jewish people. So strange since Bernie Sanders is a Jewish person and also rich.

Warning: the message contains expletives. It is not safe for work or little eyes.

350 young people were murdered by the palestinian terrorists at the Nova Music Festival on Oct7th, in Israel.

You would have expected a solidarity from musicians, bands, producers, other Music Festivals….

Instead, you get a Coachella siding with those who raped and killed.. pic.twitter.com/LFnQB157An — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) April 20, 2025

One might think a music festival might want to stand in solidarity with another music festival where Jewish men and women were murdered, but one would be wrong. They prefer to stand with terrorists.

Probably we should check who the main sponsors are this year… — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) April 20, 2025

Sounds like a plan.

Leftist lunatics can’t help themselves.



FCK Coachella. https://t.co/9wcAoDkyOX — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 20, 2025

Imagine putting up this sign at a music festival when this war only started because Hamas massacred people at a music festival… https://t.co/3rLbPVcTy1 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 20, 2025

They should be ashamed.

Next year, Coachella should be held in Gaza to show solidarity. https://t.co/mYiGs28Hd4 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 20, 2025

That's a great idea!

When people tell you that they side with literal rapists, baby killers and torturers, believe them. https://t.co/9f5VrdnfhZ — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) April 20, 2025

Then, don't give your money or time to them anymore.

An Irish hip hop group, Kneecap, projected Hamas propaganda, and is trying to radicalize the population of young people in the USA to be terrorists. They must be banned from ever entering the USA again. @WhiteHouse @DHSgov @SecRubio @VP @POTUS https://t.co/4LdX4E63ZA — 🎗️Ezra Zohar 𓂆 ✡︎ 🍌 Make🇺🇸 gr8 2X 47 💙🇮🇱 (@Column_of_Dawn) April 20, 2025

TikTok generation has brain damage. https://t.co/r2Py83bX6e — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) April 20, 2025

It's very scary actually.

And they call those of us who stand with Israel, Nazis. https://t.co/N2YmWM0Xqj — LidoShuffleDonna (@LidoShuffle2020) April 20, 2025

Isn't that something?

On the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war.

Isn't that strange? https://t.co/0zRufykhyC — Nick the watchman🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@deafwatchman58) April 20, 2025

It's almost like they planned it that way.

I have no words for the moral depravity that would put this disgusting, lying, abhorrent message on any stage. @coachella you are beyond vile. https://t.co/Wp8YU4ymfY — Mmallarys #Zionist 🇮🇱 #JusticeForMalkiRoth (@MMallarys) April 20, 2025

Sick people.

How freaking twisted of those people. It only shows how low they have gone. https://t.co/3WkVYqLfmV — Grappler22 (@EnderleSam8176) April 20, 2025

As low as the demons of hell and that is how they behave.