Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival Massacre

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 PM on April 19, 2025
Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File

Last week, Bernie Sanders was at Coachella, a music festival attended by mostly the rich and social media influencers, to fight the rich. This weekend, Coachella found a different group to fight. This time? It was Israel and the Jewish people. So strange since Bernie Sanders is a Jewish person and also rich.

 Warning: the message contains expletives. It is not safe for work or little eyes.

One might think a music festival might want to stand in solidarity with another music festival where Jewish men and women were murdered, but one would be wrong. They prefer to stand with terrorists.

Sounds like a plan.

They should be ashamed.

That's a great idea!

Then, don't give your money or time to them anymore.

It's very scary actually.

Isn't that something?

It's almost like they planned it that way.

Sick people.

As low as the demons of hell and that is how they behave.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MUSIC

