HUMAN SHIELDS: Hamas Instructs Its Terrorists to Hide Among Civilians When They Hear...
The Economist DRAGGED for Claim Europe (Where They Jail You for MEMES) Is...
IRONY: Clooney’s 'Goodnight and Good Luck' Ends With Image of Musk That PROVES...
Did You See That Poll Result Frank Luntz Shared About People Working in...
TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate...
'35 Years': Newt Gingrich Shares an Anecdote From Grover Norquist About GOP and...
Rules for Thee: Maryland Scraps 'Child Victims Act' In Two DAYS After Government...
Josh Shapiro and His Family are Safe: PA State Police Confirm Fire at...
Doubling Down: Trump Orders Military Control of the Roosevelt Reservation on the Mexican...
Ultimate Fighting President? Trump Pummels Sleepy Joe Biden During 2 AM Interview
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Praises Bill Maher for Being HONEST About Trump and Lefties Just...
Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their...
WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story W...
Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's...

SWANKY: Bernie Sanders Fights the Rich at Coachella, Where Tickets Cost Hundreds of Dollars

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Champagne socialist Bernie Sanders is having a rough week. Bernie got really annoyed when X users posted a montage of all the times the cantankerous commie screamed about an 'oligarchy' (spoiler alert: that's been his shtick for decades).

Advertisement

It doesn't help that his comrade AOC flew to one of these 'oligarchy' events in First Class, either.

The thing about Sanders is -- for a supposed 'man of the people' who loathes the rich -- he spends a lot of time rubbing elbows with the rich.

Oh, and he owns several houses.

Here's Sanders hanging out at Coachella, too. Because nothing says 'the proletariat' like an event where tickets start at several hundred dollars apiece.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Bernie.

Probably was. They're his base, after all.

Not a chance.

He just went where his 20-something staffer told him to go.

Recommended

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money
Sam J.
Advertisement

They'll never do that.

All the Americans in flyover country will totally relate to this.

NOT.

If they keep saying times are hard, they hope people will believe it.

But just like they told us the economy was good under Biden, we didn't believe it because it didn't match reality.

Advertisement

Just amazing.

It's not.

But we're not gonna stop Bernie from stepping on these rakes.

It's so hilarious.

Here's hoping.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: BERNIE SANDERS BILLIONAIRES CALIFORNIA TAX THE RICH OLIGARCHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money
Sam J.
Did You See That Poll Result Frank Luntz Shared About People Working in 'Manufacturing'?
Jacob B.
IRONY: Clooney’s 'Goodnight and Good Luck' Ends With Image of Musk That PROVES Media Trust Is DEAD
Amy Curtis
TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate Trump, Overthrow Government
Amy Curtis
HUMAN SHIELDS: Hamas Instructs Its Terrorists to Hide Among Civilians When They Hear Drones
Amy Curtis
Rules for Thee: Maryland Scraps 'Child Victims Act' In Two DAYS After Government Sued for BILLIONS
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money Sam J.
Advertisement