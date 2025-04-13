SWANKY: Bernie Sanders Fights the Rich at Coachella, Where Tickets Cost Hundreds of Dollars

Champagne socialist Bernie Sanders is having a rough week. Bernie got really annoyed when X users posted a montage of all the times the cantankerous commie screamed about an 'oligarchy' (spoiler alert: that's been his shtick for decades).

Advertisement

It doesn't help that his comrade AOC flew to one of these 'oligarchy' events in First Class, either.

The thing about Sanders is -- for a supposed 'man of the people' who loathes the rich -- he spends a lot of time rubbing elbows with the rich.

Oh, and he owns several houses.

Here's Sanders hanging out at Coachella, too. Because nothing says 'the proletariat' like an event where tickets start at several hundred dollars apiece.

Thank you, Coachella.



I enjoyed introducing the great @clairo tonight.



These are tough times.



The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few. pic.twitter.com/8sGvKAuNYY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2025

Hypocrisy, thy name is Bernie.

Hope your message was well received by a bunch of sweaty rich drug addled unemployed pretend retard hippies — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) April 13, 2025

Probably was. They're his base, after all.

Do you know the avg ticket price to attend this event bro? 🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 13, 2025

Not a chance.

He just went where his 20-something staffer told him to go.

Tough times are when you lose an election and have a 35% approval rating.



If you don't want tough times, fix your platform. You messed up. Time to look inward. — Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) April 13, 2025

They'll never do that.

Nothing says out of touch… like a 442 year old socialist talking to kids on molly at a rock concert — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) April 13, 2025

All the Americans in flyover country will totally relate to this.

NOT.

Where’d all this democratic “tough times” crap come from. My life is the same as it was six months ago. No better, no worse.



The last tough time I saw was when my governor lock us up for Covid. I’ll never forgive any of you for that. — Andrew Hudgins (@Drewdaddyb1) April 13, 2025

If they keep saying times are hard, they hope people will believe it.

But just like they told us the economy was good under Biden, we didn't believe it because it didn't match reality.

"These are tough times", said @BernieSanders, to thousands of people who spent an average of $2500-$7000 to attend the event where he said this. https://t.co/W57rwqmAPv pic.twitter.com/zYuoWal1a4 — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) April 13, 2025

Advertisement

Just amazing.

Maybe showing up at an event that only the entitled can attend isn’t a good look for worker solidarity. https://t.co/PfyEUPDhLg — Movie Mad Motto (@Rob_Motto) April 13, 2025

It's not.

But we're not gonna stop Bernie from stepping on these rakes.

Fighting the rich at a $600 a ticket festival where tacos and a lemonade cost $100.



Hahaha. https://t.co/K5n1cOgKL4 — Loudoun James (@LoudounJames1) April 13, 2025

It's so hilarious.

You @SenSanders are an opportunist. You're a charlatan and a con man. You will never realize your dream of turning the United States into the largest Socialist social welfare state on the planet. There are still too many intelligent conservative patriotic young Americans around. https://t.co/7Wg3v24Gqy — Vermont Woodchuck (@clueless1deux) April 13, 2025

Here's hoping.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.